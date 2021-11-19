Market Left Guessing on China SPR Release

The market is currently left guessing on the size and timing of a possible Chinese strategic petroleum reserve release.

Thursday’s news that China is carrying out crude oil release preparations is putting further downwards pressure on prompt crude prices.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen, who added that the market is currently left guessing on the size and timing of a possible Chinese strategic petroleum reserve release.

“Judging by the mild negative reaction in prices … [on Thursday], the market seems to be expecting a limited amount, which in any case would be auctioned to Chinese refiners,” Tonhaugen said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday.

“To put numbers in perspective, the first ever SPR release by China in the autumn of 7.4 million barrels is less than a day’s worth of Chinese crude imports. To meaningfully impact prices over a month, a release in the magnitude of 30 million barrels or more, say one million barrels per day, would move the needle on prices more to the tune of five percent or more,” Tonhaugen added in the statement.

“Therefore, declining oil prices may signal that a higher (than the first release of seven million barrels) release from SPRs are expected,” he continued.

While what happens from here remains highly uncertain, it is not unlikely that China’s move may be accompanied by releases by the U.S. and/or other IEA member countries, Tonhaugen said. The Rystad Energy representative noted that such a development would definitely add extra bearish weight on prices.

In the statement, Tonhaugen highlighted that 2022 oil market views are diverging, “from ultra-bullish calls of +$100 to forecasts that reprieve is just around the corner in the first quarter of 2022 when global balances may flip to surplus”.

China’s SPR nearly matches the size of the almost 600 million barrel U.S. SPR, according to Rystad Energy’s estimates.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said triple-digit price forecasts made by some overly bullish analysts just weeks ago are now being softened or subdued.

“The multi-year record high prices that we saw lately could already have been the ceiling of this rally, as the market will transition to healthier balances in coming months,” Dickson said in the statement.

Brent crude prices closed above $86 per barrel recently, rising from around the mid-$40 per barrel mark around this time last year. At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude stood at $81.98 per barrel.

