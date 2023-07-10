Market Fixated with Rate Hike Worries
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at the effect of U.S. crude and fuel draws on the oil price, Saudi Arabia’s fresh million barrel per day oil production cut, what to lookout for in the oil market this week and more. Read on for more detail.
Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.Investing.com: U.S. crude, gasoline, and distillate stockpiles continued to see drawdowns as summer demand for travel picked up.
Rigzone: What were some market surprises?
Krishnan: Another week of U.S. crude and fuel draws and we have piddly oil prices instead, with the market being fixated with rate hike worries rather than healthy summer demand for energy.
Crude inventories fell for a third week in a row in the United States while stockpiles of gasoline and distillates shrank too, the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its Petroleum Status Report for the June 30 week.
But U.S. crude barely reached even mid-$70 a barrel on the report. Brent remained firmly away from the Saudi target of $80.
That’s after the kingdom said it will extend its new million barrel per day cut from July into August, confirming what the market already knew - the Saudis would rather lose market share than their pride in admitting that turning this market around is going to take more than just production cuts (think all-year round demand, not just for the summer).
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Krishnan: Continued disconnect between Saudi aspirations and actual price per barrel.
