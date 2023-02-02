Maritime Security Report Shows Incident Trends Down YoY

'West Africa continues to represent the most significant and persistent decline in incidents'.

Global incident trends are currently tracking at 66 percent down when compared with the same timeframe in 2022, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which was released this week.

“West Africa continues to represent the most significant and persistent decline in incidents with 88 percent less incidents recorded within the first month of 2023,” Dryad noted in the MSTA.

Dryad warned in the MSTA that incidents within Southeast Asia continue to be affected by a strong persistence of low level maritime security issues, “primarily manifesting as boardings and robberies targeting vessel spares and crew belongings”.

According to Dryad’s latest MSTA, there have been no incidents and no kidnapping events in West Africa, as of January 30. The Indian Ocean has also seen zero incidents, while the total 2023 incident number in Southeast Asia is at five, as of January 30, the latest MSTA outlined.

In its previous MSTA, which was released on January 23, Dryad noted that incident trends at the outset of 2023 continued to be below global averages measured across the same timeframe in 2022. The company also highlighted in that MSTA that incidents within Southeast Asia continued to present the highest frequency but outlined that these continued to be dominated by incidents of low level maritime crime.

Ukraine, Libya

In its latest MSTA, Dryad noted that, within the last reporting period, Ukraine saw two vessels struck whilst at the Port of Kherson, “confirming the continued existence of an elevated threat to vessels beyond those ports listed within the UN brokered Grain Deal”.

“Whilst it remains to be confirmed the precise nature of the attack, it remains highly likely that the vessels were struck as a result of an indirect attack on the port area,” the MSTA stated.

“It remains highly likely that such attacks will continue to target Ukrainian ports not listed within the parameters of the UN brokered grain deal,” the MSTA added.

The latest MSTA also stated that, within Libya, “much has been made by rival political factions and the NOC of the recent signing of a gas deal with Italy”.

“The deal was met with significant protests at the Mellitah Oil and Gas Complex and caused a partial halt to oil and gas exports. This is yet to impact commercial maritime operations,” the MSTA said.

In its previous MSTA, Dryad stated that incidents within Libya continued to be centered upon Tripoli “with a rising insecurity threatening a fragile peace”.

“Eastern Libya and the oil crescent continue to present to lowest risk of instability with commercial disruption the most persistent risk to maritime operators at this time,” that MSTA said.

Black Sea Grain Deal

On July 22, 2022, the United Nations (UN), the Russian Federation, Türkiye and Ukraine agreed the Black Sea Grain Initiative at a signing ceremony in Istanbul. On November 19, 2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended under the same provisions for 120 days.

Ukraine normally supplies around 45 million tons of grain to the global market every year but, following Russia’s invasion of the country, in late February 2022, mountains of grains built up in silos, the UN outlines on its website, adding that this contributed to a jump in the price of staple foods around the world.

The deal allows exports from Ukraine of grain, other foodstuffs, and fertilizer, including ammonia, to resume through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three key Ukrainian ports - Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi - to the rest of the world, the UN site notes.

