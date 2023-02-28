Maritime Security Issues Track Significantly Below 12 Month Comparison

'Whilst overall trends continue to decline, issues associated with geopolitics and war risk continue to drive the maritime security narrative'.

Global maritime security issues continue to track significantly below the 12-month comparison, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) noted.

The organization warned in the MSTA however that, “whilst overall trends continue to decline, issues associated with geopolitics and war risk continue to drive the maritime security narrative”.

Dryad Global’s latest MSTA, which was released on February 27, shows a decline in total incidents in West Africa, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, compared to the same period last year. In the latest report, total incidents in West Africa are shown to be down 77 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean are shown to be down 57 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia are shown to be down 20 percent year on year.

Dryad’s previous MSTA, which was released on February 20, revealed that total incidents in West Africa were down 67 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean were down 57 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia were down 13 percent year on year.

In its February 13 MSTA, Dryad showed that total incidents in West Africa were down 82 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean were down 86 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia were down 27 percent year on year. The February 6 MSTA revealed that total incidents in West Africa were down 78 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean were down 86 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia were down 11 percent year on year.

Dryad’s January 30 MSTA outlined that total incidents in West Africa were down 88 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean were down 100 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia were down 29 percent year on year.

Ukraine, Libya, Nigeria

In its latest MSTA, Dryad stated that renewed calls have been made for the UN to intervene in order to ensure the safe transit of seafarers and vessels trapped in Ukraine for the past year and noted that Ukraine “is further set to request the UN to begin the process of registration of the grain deal with the hopes of both a significant extension to a year and the inclusion of more ports”.

“It is likely that the safe deportation of mariners and or vessels will feature in such negotiations,” Dryad added in the MSTA.

The MSTA also stated that, within Libya, “militants continue to clash with government forces within the West of the country leading to the halting of operations at the al Zawiya oil refinery”.

“Whilst instability continues onshore, this has yet to show any significant sign of spreading to key port areas or manifest anywhere within the maritime domain,” the MSTA added.

Looking at Nigeria, the MSTA highlighted that presidential elections are underway “with runoffs the closest since military rule was ended in 1999”.

“Nigerian Presidential elections are key for the continued resourcing of several projects designed to support the suppression of maritime security issues and prosecution of piracy, within Nigerian waters and beyond,” the MSTA stated.

