Maritime Security Incidents Continue to Show Declining Trend

Official recorded global maritime security incidents continue to show a continuation of a declining trend, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA).

The latest MSTA, which was released this week, shows a decline in total incidents in West Africa, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, compared to the same period last year. In the report, total incidents in West Africa are shown to be down 62 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean are shown to be down 57 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia are shown to be down 35 percent year on year.

Total 2023 incidents recorded in West Africa, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia stood at five, three, and 13, respectively, the MSTA outlined. The latest MSTA also showed that there have been no kidnapping events and no kidnapped crew within West Africa in 2023, as of March 6.

Dryad’s previous MSTA, which was released on February 27, revealed that total incidents in West Africa, the Indian Ocean, and Southeast Asia were down 77 percent, 57 percent, and 20 percent year on year, respectively. The company’s February 20 MSTA showed that total incidents in West Africa, the Indian Ocean, and Southeast Asia were down 67 percent, 57 percent, and 13 percent year on year, respectively.

Dryad’s January 30 MSTA outlined that total incidents in West Africa, the Indian Ocean, and Southeast Asia were down 88 percent, 100 percent, and 29 percent year on year, respectively.

Libya, Gulf of Guinea

In its latest MSTA, Dryad noted that, within Libya, “rival militants continue several weeks of clashes in and around the key Port town of Zawiya”.

“Meanwhile a security patrol seized a vessel alleged to be smuggling fuel off the Abu Kamash coastal area, west of Libya. Within Misrata customs services are reported to have uncovered a large haul of handguns stashed in a 20-foot-long container at the city’s seaport,” Dryad added in the MSTA.

“As political deadlock remains, disputes over salaries and funding increase. Within the last reporting period, Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) have threatened to close ports and refineries in Western Libya in response to a dispute over unpaid salaries. Libya continues to operate in a state of perpetual crisis with significant tension building over the political blockade in Tripoli,” Dryad continued.

The company also noted in the MSTA that, within the Gulf of Guinea, “two incidents of vessel robbery were reported”.

“With Nigerian Presidential elections concluded, President elect Bola Tinubu has received significant backing from the maritime sector promising to consolidate on improvements in security within Nigerian waters and usher in a new era of maritime prosperity for Nigeria,” the MSTA stated.

