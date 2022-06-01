Maritime Risk Intelligence Co Talks Iran, Greece Tanker Seizures

In its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which was released on May 30, Dryad Global highlighted that the IRGC detained two Greek flagged oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on May 27.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the seizure of the Iranian crude oil tanker anchored off the Greek Island of Evia in the Aegean Sea on May 26, the MSTA noted, adding that Iran claimed the vessels were detained over unspecified ‘maritime violations’.

“The incident is assessed to be retaliatory action in line with a history of Iranian forces detaining vessels in a tit-for-tat manner,” the MSTA stated.

“Future seizures are unlikely but remain a realistic possibility. As a result, Greek-flagged and Greek-owned vessels as well as vessels carrying Greek cargo that are operating within the vicinity of Iran in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman are currently assessed to be at a heightened risk of interception,” the MSTA added.

“In addition, in light of the recent killing of the IRGC Colonel in Tehran on 22 May 2022 by Israel, the risk to all Israeli commercial maritime interests within the region is elevated to SEVERE,” the MSTA continued.

On May 30, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price revealed that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had spoken with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to condemn “in the strongest terms” the May 27 seizure of the two Greek-flagged vessels.

“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” Price said in a statement posted on the state department’s website.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed that Iran must immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews. The United States stands with Greece, our key NATO Ally and partner in the face of this unjustified seizure,” Price added in the statement.

The Greek ships were seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps because of “violations”, the IRGC’s news website Sepah News said Friday in a statement, without giving further details, Bloomberg noted. Bloomberg also reported that Iranian authorities said Wednesday that the ship off the Greek coast had its cargo of oil confiscated in coordination with U.S. authorities.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com