Marathon Petroleum Forms JV For Renewable Fuels Project
Marathon Petroleum has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Neste for Marathon's Martinez renewable fuels project.
The partnership will be structured as a 50-50 joint venture with Neste expected to contribute a total of $1 billion, inclusive of half of the total project development costs projected through the completion of the project.
Marathon will continue to manage project execution and operate the facility once construction is complete. The closing of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including obtaining the necessary permits, which depend upon certification of a final Environmental Impact Report.
This strategic partnership is expected to advance the current project objectives of delivering low carbon intensity fuels to support California's climate goals.
“[Marathon] brings experience in renewable diesel facility conversion, large capital project execution, and operating expertise in the California market. Neste brings knowledge in sustainable feedstock sourcing and renewable liquid fuels production,” Marathon said.
The joint venture reflects both partners' commitment to obtain low carbon intensity feedstocks to achieve the project objectives of providing fuels that meet the demand driven by the Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
"We're excited to partner with Neste as this strategic partnership enhances our strong Martinez project by leveraging our complementary strengths and expertise and is consistent with our previously announced strategy to source low carbon intensity feedstocks through long-term arrangements, joint ventures, and alliances,” said Marathon President and CEO Michael J. Hennigan.
“Our partnership with Neste signals another step in our commitment to the energy evolution and our focus on lowering the carbon intensity of our operations and the products we manufacture," Hennigan added.
The Martinez facility is currently targeted to have a production capacity of 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel in the second half of 2022, with pretreatment capabilities to come online in 2023.
The facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023. Estimated total project costs for Martinez remain at approximately $1.2 billion.
Both Neste and Marathon will be responsible for raw material sourcing for the joint venture. The production output will be split evenly between the joint venture partners, and each partner will be responsible for marketing the products under its own brand.
The expected and targeted timelines for achieving the production capacities outlined above are dependent upon the timing of obtaining the necessary permits to operate the facility.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- USA and EU Look at Russian Oil Ban
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- EU Can Reduce Russian Gas Dependence By One Third, IEA Says
- Subsea 7 Gets Large Equinor Contract For Work Off Norway
- Shell Says It Bought Russia Oil After Gov Talks
- North America Drops Rigs
- Oil And Gas In Rearview Mirror As Lundin Creates Renewables Firm
- This Is What Market Watchers Will Need to Focus On
- IOG North Sea Fields Ready For Start-Up
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
- How High Could Oil Go?
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View
- Market Panic Is Here
- Norway: Oil Fund Investments In Russia Now Worthless
- ConocoPhillips Completes Exit From Indonesia
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known