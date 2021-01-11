Marathon Oil Appoints New SVP

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has announced that Kimberly Warnica has been appointed as the company's new senior vice president and general counsel.

Warnica, whose appointment has an anticipated effective date of January 11, 2021, previously served in several positions in the Marathon Oil legal department from 2016 to 2018, including assistant general counsel and assistant secretary. Warnica has worked as the executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary at Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. since 2018.

Prior to her first stint at Marathon Oil, Warnica served as assistant general counsel and assistant secretary at Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas (formerly Plains Exploration and Production Company). Marathon Oil’s incoming senior vice president started her career at Andrews Kurth LLP (now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP).

“We are pleased to welcome Kim back to Marathon Oil leading our legal function,” Marathon Oil Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Tillman said in a company statement.

“Kim's experience in the energy industry and her extensive leadership experience will be a complement to our legal team and the company. We look forward to her contributions,” he added.

In May last year, Marathon Oil revealed that Mike Henderson would be promoted to senior vice president, operations, and would oversee the U.S. Resource Play businesses. In October 2017, Henderson was appointed vice president, Resource Plays North, with responsibility for Oklahoma and North Dakota, after having served in successive regional vice president roles since 2013.

Marathon Oil describes itself as a U.S. resource play focused exploration and production company. Based in Houston, Texas, the business is focused on the Eagle Ford in Texas, the Bakken in North Dakota, the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and the Permian in New Mexico, according to its website, which also shows the company has international operations in Equatorial Guinea.

