Marathon Names Henderson SVP, Operations
Marathon Oil Corp. has promoted Mike Henderson to senior vice president, operations. Effective May 4, he will oversee the U.S. resource play businesses.
In October 2017, Henderson was named vice president, Resource Plays North, with responsibility for Oklahoma and North Dakota, after having served in successive regional vice president roles since 2013 and managing operations in Oklahoma, North Dakota and Wyoming.
Previously, he was development manager for International Production Operations in Equatorial Guinea and has been involved in a number of Marathon's projects in Equatorial Guinea, Norway and the Gulf of Mexico.
In conjunction with this change, Mitch Little announced his retirement after more than 32 years with Marathon. He will cease serving as executive vice president, operations, and transition to the role of executive vice president, advisor to the chief executive officer, with oversight for Equatorial Guinea operations. He will remain with the company through year-end 2020.
"Mitch has been a key member of the Marathon team for over 32 years and I want to thank him for his significant leadership and contributions to the company," said Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil Chairman, President and CEO. "Mike brings significant leadership and technical capabilities to his new, expanded role, responsible for Marathon's US Resources Plays, and I believe he will provide strong continuity within the executive leadership team."
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
