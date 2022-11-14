Marathon Deal Exemplifies Dominant Theme of Post Covid Market

Marathon Oil’s purchase of Eagle Ford producer Ensign Natural Resources is yet another example of a public company looking to take advantage of private equity exits to secure inventory and production.

That’s what Enverus Director Andrew Dittmar said in a statement sent to Rigzone recently, adding that this has been the dominate theme of the post-Covid market “as a slew of exits by private companies found ready buyers among public E&Ps”.

“The market was temporarily challenged earlier in 2022 by the wide bid/ask caused by a spike in oil and gas prices but seems to be regaining its footing,” Dittmar said in the statement.

“Following the acquisition of FireBird Energy by Diamondback Energy in the Midland Basin, this deal is the second major acquisition of Q4 where the buyer appears willing to allocate a significant portion of deal value to undeveloped land and meet seller expectations on one of these large private equity exits,” he added.

In the statement, Dittmar noted that the allocation of value to undeveloped land in the Marathon purchase of Ensign looks more in line with the usual Permian valuation rather than the Eagle Ford “where assets tend to trade closer to production value”.

“However, the price looks justified as Marathon is adding around 600 net locations that are high quality,” Dittmar said, adding that “the deal addresses one of the key issues for Marathon which was its lack of inventory life and we have expected the company to make an acquisition of this type”.

“Critically, Marathon was able to extend its inventory runway while keeping the deal accretive to its own key financial multiples of cash flow multiple and free cash flow yield,” Dittmar noted.

“Adding inventory while keeping the deal accretive to free cash flow has been among the largest challenges for public companies in the current market. That is easier to accomplish for larger companies like Marathon that trade at a premium relative to small cap E&Ps,” he added.

Dittmar stated that it is not surprising to see this “large” transaction in the Eagle Ford “as it is among the most fragmented of the major U.S. shale plays and has significant acquisition opportunities”.

“We expect to see more M&A in the Eagle Ford both from the sale of non-core assets by public companies like Chesapeake Energy as well as more large private exits,” Dittmar added.

“There is likely to be significant buyer interest as the play presents an attractive mix of existing production and cash flow generation, remaining drilling opportunities, and ample supporting infrastructure with easy access to key Gulf Coast markets,” he continued.

Earlier this month, Marathon Oil Corporation announced that it had entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the Eagle Ford assets of Ensign Natural Resources for total cash consideration of $3 billion. The company noted that the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments, and said it is expected to close by year-end 2022.

“This acquisition in the core of the Eagle Ford satisfies every element of our exacting acquisition criteria, uniquely striking the right balance between immediate cash flow accretion and future development opportunity,” Marathon Oil chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman said in a company statement.

“The transaction is immediately accretive to our key financial metrics; it will drive higher distributions to our shareholders consistent with our operating cash flow driven Return of Capital Framework; it’s accretive to our inventory life with high rate-of-return locations that immediately compete for capital; and it offers compelling industrial logic by nearly doubling our position in a Basin where we have a tremendous track record of execution excellence,” he added in the statement.

