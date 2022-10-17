Many USA Households Likely to Spend More on Energy This Winter

Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters.

Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted in its latest winter fuels outlook (WFO), which was released earlier this month.

Higher forecast energy expenditures are the result of higher fuel prices, combined with higher heating demand because of a forecast of slightly colder weather than last winter, according to the EIA, whose latest WFO included three scenarios.

In its base case, the EIA projects that U.S. average household expenditures will see a 28 percent increase in natural gas costs, a 27 percent increase in heating oil costs, and a 10 percent rise in electricity costs, from October to March, compared to last winter. In a ‘10 percent colder’ scenario than the base case, U.S. average households would see a 51 percent increase in natural gas costs, a 37 percent increase in heating oil costs, and a 20 percent increase in electricity costs, according to the WFO.

In a ‘10 percent warmer’ scenario, households would see a 19 percent increase in natural gas costs, a 12 percent increase in heating oil costs, and an eight percent increase in electricity costs, the WFO outlined.

“On average, we expect wholesale commodity natural gas prices to be higher this winter compared with last winter, which leads to higher prices for both natural gas and electricity in the retail market,” the EIA stated in the latest WFO.

“Natural gas prices rose sharply earlier this year because consumption growth outpaced production growth in the first half of 2022. Strong demand growth resulted from growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as well as a new market dynamic driving strong domestic natural gas demand: limited natural gas-to-coal switching in the electric power sector,” the EIA added.

“Wholesale price changes affect residential prices for natural gas and, particularly, electricity prices over relatively longer periods because these costs are incorporated into regulated rates. Even with this lag, increases in spot commodity prices over the past year are pushing up retail prices this winter,” the EIA continued.

According to the EIA’s latest short term energy outlook (STEO), U.S. consumption of natural gas will average 87.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfpd) in 2022, which the organization highlighted is up 3.9 Bcfpd from 2021, “reflecting more consumption across almost all sectors”. The EIA noted in the STEO that it expects U.S. sales of electricity to ultimate customers to rise by 2.7 percent in 2022, “mostly because of more economic activity but also because of slightly hotter summer weather than last year”.

