Manchin Says Keystone Revival Could Curb Russian Oil Reliance
The war in Ukraine underlines the need to reduce global dependence on Russian oil -- and the canceled Keystone XL oil pipeline could help in that effort, says U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.
“The XL pipeline is something we should have never abandoned,” the Democratic senator from West Virginia said in a press conference Tuesday in Alberta. “Now we wish we had it.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elevated governments’ focus on energy security. Many countries have moved to find resources elsewhere since the war began.
Joe Biden, who campaigned on an ambitious climate platform, canceled the Keystone XL pipeline mere hours after the start of his presidency. The project was under construction when Biden revoked its presidential permit. It would have transported more than 800,000 barrels of oil a day.
Manchin, who discussed a North American energy alliance with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, suggested that the project could still be revived.
“The brand for the XL pipeline is probably gone,” Manchin said. “Can it be re-branded? Can it be rerouted? We need this product. You all have a product that we have to have.”
