Malaysia Tightens Security at Petronas LNG Plants

Malaysian energy giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd. said it was working closely with authorities after the government tightened security at one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facilities in Sarawak state.

A Petronas employee at the company’s headquarters received text messages that threatened to burn the LNG facilities from a phone number registered in Indonesia, Bernama reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof. The matter is under police investigation, he added.

The oil and gas company said there had been no impact to its operations or disruptions to its supplies, adding that the safety and wellbeing of its employees and contractors remained its highest priority.

Petronas’ complex in Bintulu, on the Sarawak coast, spans 276 hectares (682 acres) and has a production capacity of nearly 30 million tons per year, according to its website. The National Security Council said on Monday it received information on a security threat against the LNG plants.