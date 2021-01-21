Malaysia Subsea Tieback Contract Goes to JDR
TFKable Group unit JDR reported Wednesday that it has won a contract from UMD Energy to manufacture and supply a subsea production umbilical for the Ledang Redevelopment Segment 2 project offshore Malaysia.
“We are delighted to have won our first project of this type in Malaysia,” remarked JK Lim, JDR’s region manager for Singapore, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
According to JDR., the 1.7-mile (2.7-kilometer)-long umbilical will link the unmanned remote platform to the subsea production control system. The company added that it will supply cable accessories and four service technicians for installation and commissioning.
“Asia is an important region to us, and we see great potential for our subsea technology here,” continued Lim. “We are proud to be working with UMD Energy on this exciting oil and gas project. This is a testament to our global team of technical experts and problem solvers, and we hope to demonstrate that the combination of our high-quality technology and transparent approach built on long-term customer engagement not only ensures we deliver the precise solution they need, but also opens more doors in the region.”
JDR stated the umbilical and accessories will be manufactured at its facility in Littleport, U.K. The firm added that it will package and ship the umbilical by sea with a customized eight-meter cable installation reel. It anticipates delivery in May 2021.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- Shell Reshapes Malaysia Business
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation
- Oil Dips on Demand Pessimism
- North Sea SURF Decom Project Concludes
- Malaysia Subsea Tieback Contract Goes to JDR
- Uni of Aberdeen Launches Energy Transition Degree
- Biden Puts US on Path to Rejoining Paris Climate Deal
- Woman to Lead New Middle East Oil Firm
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Total Makes Significant Oil Find
- Dana Terminates Maersk Drilling Deal
- ENOG Takes Karish North FID
- Keystone XL Could Become Scrap If Biden Pulls License
- Demand Grows for Russia Flagship Crude
- Leaking Pipeline Underscores Libya Production Challenges
- NS2 Set to Finish Bulk of Work on One Line in June
- Apex Strikes Oil in Egypt
- Chevron Partners in Israel to Egypt Pipeline
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate