Malaysia Subsea Tieback Contract Goes to JDR

TFKable Group unit JDR reported Wednesday that it has won a contract from UMD Energy to manufacture and supply a subsea production umbilical for the Ledang Redevelopment Segment 2 project offshore Malaysia.

“We are delighted to have won our first project of this type in Malaysia,” remarked JK Lim, JDR’s region manager for Singapore, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

According to JDR., the 1.7-mile (2.7-kilometer)-long umbilical will link the unmanned remote platform to the subsea production control system. The company added that it will supply cable accessories and four service technicians for installation and commissioning.

“Asia is an important region to us, and we see great potential for our subsea technology here,” continued Lim. “We are proud to be working with UMD Energy on this exciting oil and gas project. This is a testament to our global team of technical experts and problem solvers, and we hope to demonstrate that the combination of our high-quality technology and transparent approach built on long-term customer engagement not only ensures we deliver the precise solution they need, but also opens more doors in the region.”

JDR stated the umbilical and accessories will be manufactured at its facility in Littleport, U.K. The firm added that it will package and ship the umbilical by sea with a customized eight-meter cable installation reel. It anticipates delivery in May 2021.

