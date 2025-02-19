Malaysia Awards Two PSCs Offshore Borneo

Petronas signed two production sharing contracts for exploration blocks in the waters of Sabah, the last leases awarded by Malaysia's national oil and gas company under the 2024 bid round.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas) has signed two production sharing contracts (PSCs) for exploration blocks in the waters of Sabah state, the last leases awarded by Malaysia’s national oil and gas company under the 2024 bid round.

Last year’s area auction saw a total of 14 licenses go to 12 operators. The PSCs involved 11 so-called Discovered Resource Opportunities (DROs) and three exploration blocks, Petronas said in an online statement Tuesday.

A consortium comprising Japan’s INPEX Corp., Petronas and Sabah’s state-owned SMJ Energy Sdn. Bhd. won the last two PSCs: SB306A and SB306B. In both PSCs, INPEX, through INPEX Malaysia E&P SB306A Sdn. Bhd., is operator with a 50 percent stake. Petronas, through Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd., holds 42.5 percent. SMJ Energy owns 7.5 percent, according to a separate press release by INPEX.

“The newly acquired blocks are expected to contribute to INPEX’s expansion of natural gas and LNG business as outlined in INPEX Vision 2035 announced in February 2025 as well as expand the company’s operations in Southeast Asia”, INPEX said, noting it has now increased its exploration blocks in Malaysia to six.

“INPEX is committed to further strengthening its business in Malaysia and will continue to actively engage in this effort”.

Petronas also announced Tuesday the signing of two Technical Evaluation Agreements for the Langkasuka Basin in the Straits of Malacca and the Layang-Layang Basin offshore Sabah, one of two Malaysian states in Borneo, an island shared with Brunei and Indonesia.

“These agreements, made with seven leading oil and gas companies - BP, Eni, INPEX, PETRONAS Carigali, Pertamina, PTTEP and TotalEnergies - underscore PETRONAS’ commitment to unlocking frontier basins and driving exploration at these promising regions”, Petronas said.

Concurrently Petronas launched area bidding for 2025. The round offers five exploration blocks in the Malay and Penyu basins offshore Peninsular Malaysia and the Sandakan Basin offshore Sabah, as well as three DRO clusters in shallow waters near existing infrastructures.

“Malaysia continues to be a top-tier destination for upstream investment, offering extensive opportunities for industry players to expand their portfolios”, commented Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, senior vice-president of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM). MPM is Malaysia’s upstream governing body, under Petronas.

Earlier this year Petronas announced the launch of a new subsurface study of the Malay Basin to explore untapped resources, in partnership with Beicip Franlab Asia.

“The study leverages advanced 4D modeling and machine learning technologies to analyze the subsurface architecture at both basin and reservoir scales”, it said January 7. “It also focuses on predicting hydrocarbon migration and entrapment by harnessing big data from the Malay Basin”.

The “super basin”, located in the South China Sea, has produced over nine billion barrels of oil equivalent since the 1970s, according to Petronas.

“Recent exploration activities have uncovered significant new discoveries, highlighting the basin’s continued potential”, the company added.

“Beyond hydrocarbons, the basin presents substantial opportunities for Carbon Capture and Storage, positioning it as a key player in sustainable energy development”.

