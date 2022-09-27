Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
Chevron and BP have revealed that they are shutting in production in response to Hurricane Ian.
“Both offshore and onshore, Chevron is following our storm plans and paying close attention to the forecast and track of Hurricane Ian,” Chevron said in a company statement posted on its website.
“In preparation for the tropical weather, we have begun transporting all personnel from our Petronius and Blind Faith platforms and are shutting-in the facilities,” Chevron added.
Production at other Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico assets remains at normal levels, the company highlighted. Chevron noted that it will continue to closely monitor the storm and remains focused on the safety of its workforce, the integrity of its facilities and the protection of the environment.
In a statement posted on its site, BP said it is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian to protect its personnel and operations in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.
“With forecasts indicating the hurricane will strengthen and move across the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next few days, we have taken steps to respond. BP has shut in production and evacuated all personnel from our Na Kika platform. BP is also shutting in production and evacuating all essential personnel from our Thunder Horse platform,” the company added in the statement.
“Safety is our top priority and we will continue to monitor weather conditions closely to determine next steps,” BP continued.
At the time of writing, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has not published a hurricane monitoring report on Hurricane Ian.
As of 5am EDT on September 27, Hurricane Ian had maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour and a 12 mile per hour northern movement, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center (NHC).
“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida West Coast where a storm surge warning has been issued, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region,” the NHC stated on its website.
“Hurricane force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in west central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected by late today,” the NHC added.
