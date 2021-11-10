Majors Need 4 More Years to Surpass Pre-Covid Payouts
The seven Western oil majors have been trumpeting significant hikes to shareholder returns but it will probably be another four years before dividends and share buybacks surpass pre-pandemic payouts.
The group’s dividends and share repurchases will be 28% lower than 2019 levels this year and won’t entirely claw back the deficit until 2025, according to Bloomberg Dividend Forecasts and Bloomberg Estimates. Even after a recently-announced increase, Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s dividend is still just half its pre-Covid-19 level.
High oil prices and austere drilling budgets are combining to boost free cash flow for the companies to the most since the Great Recession. But shareholders aren’t getting the full weight of the bonanza just yet. The biggest oil explorers took on large amounts of debt during the crude-market crash of 2020 and are balancing repayment with shareholder returns.
Even in the long-term, the oil majors will struggle to relive the glory years of the late-2000s, data showed. Dividends and buybacks for the group are forecast to reach $83.6 billion in 2026, almost 50% higher than this year, but significantly below the $100 billion average annual payouts from 2006 through 2008.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Aquaterra To Work On Conversion Of BW Energy Jack-Up Rig
- White House Not Considering Enbridge Pipeline Shutdown
- Neptune Gets OGMP Gold Standard Status
- Cairn Becomes Operator Of Five Deltic SNS Licenses
- Biden Urges Net Zero Aviation by 2050
- Equinor Awards Wisting FPSO FEED To Aker Solutions
- USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage
- Majors Need 4 More Years to Surpass Pre-Covid Payouts
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data
- Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More