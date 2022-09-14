Majors Line Up for Latest Norway Licensing Round
The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has revealed that it received applications from 26 companies in connection with the announcement of its latest licensing round – APA (Awards in Predefined Areas) 2022.
A/S Norske Shell, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and Equinor Energy AS all applied for production licenses, the ministry highlighted. Other applicants included Chrysaor Norge AS, Var Energi ASA and Wintershall Dea Norge AS.
APA is the annual licensing round for the best-known exploration areas on the Norwegian shelf, the ministry noted, adding that it comprises the majority of the available exploration areas. The ministry, which outlined that the APA area is being expanded as geological knowledge in areas on the Norwegian shelf increases, said, in this year’s licensing round, the predefined area was expanded in the Barents Sea.
APA 2022 was announced on June 14 and had an application deadline of September 12. The aim is to award new production licenses in the announced areas at the beginning of 2023, according to the ministry.
“We need exploration and new discoveries to maintain the production of oil and gas over time, which is important both for Norway and Europe,” Norway Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said in a government statement.
“The applications in TFO 2022 show very good interest among the companies active on the Norwegian continental shelf in exploring for new petroleum resources. This is very pleasant,” Aasland added in the statement.
Kalmar Ildstad, the director of license management in the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), said, “it's gratifying to note the continuing significant interest in investigating new exploration acreage, given the many awards made in the most recent APA processes”.
The NPD noted that it is now commencing the work of evaluating the applications, “with focus on geological understanding and plans for exploring the areas”. When production licenses are awarded, emphasis is also placed on the companies’ technical expertise and experience, as well as their financial strength, the NPD stated.
At the launch of the latest APA round back in June, Aasland noted that “APA 2022 is an important part of our work to develop the petroleum industry”. He added that “the petroleum sector is a highly productive industry that generates large revenues, value creation and employment”.
APA licensing rounds were introduced in 2003 with the aim of best facilitating the identification and extraction of profitable resources in mature areas before existing infrastructure shut down, the ministry’s website outlines.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Jan De Nul Installs Final Turbine On French First Offshore Wind Farm
- No Major Atlantic Hurricanes Mid-Season for First Time in Years
- Colombia Upstream Sees Positive Results In 2022
- Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper
- Biden Officials Weigh Buying Oil at Around $80
- Majors Line Up for Latest Norway Licensing Round
- US Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market Hits Record Highs
- TransGlobe Advises Shareholders To Vote For Vaalco Merger
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
- Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015