Majors Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts

Shell USA, Inc. has announced that it will contribute $250,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

“The need for relief and recovery support is vast in scale and we are proud to work with local agencies to help provide the services and supplies to neighbors and communities most in need,” Shell USA President Gretchen Watkins said in a company statement.

“The thousands of volunteers on the ground across Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Puerto Rico are truly grateful for partners like Shell who led the way with pledging support in the early days of Hurricane Ian’s landfall,” Reihaneh Hajibeigi, the regional chief development officer of the Texas Gulf Coast Region for the American Red Cross, said in an organization statement.

“Shell’s generosity allows our volunteers to have the resources they need to take care of many thousands who look to the American Red Cross for help when emergencies strike, and we wouldn’t be able to carry out our mission without partners like them,” Hajibeigi added.

Shell highlighted that Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwest Puerto Rico on September 18, “knocking out power and causing extensive damage across the island that is still recovering from the impacts Hurricane Maria made five years ago”. Ten days later, on September 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the gulf coast of Florida and moved across the state before going out to sea and then moving up the Atlantic coast, Shell outlined, adding that millions have been directly impacted.

Chevron Corporation also announced a commitment of $500,000 this month to support relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

“Our thoughts are with all the people whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Ian,” Andy Walz, the president of Chevron Americas Fuels & Lubricants, said in a company statement.

“With deep ties in Florida, we are hopeful this donation will help communities get back on their feet,” he added in the statement.

First Lady DeSantis’ Volunteer Florida Foundation will receive $200,000 to aid efforts in response to the storm, Team Rubicon will receive $150,000, and the American Red Cross and the Fuel Relief Fund will each receive a $75,000 donation, Chevron outlined.

In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer, the company noted.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com