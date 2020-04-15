Majority of Licensing Rounds Likely to be Canceled
More than half of the world’s planned licensing rounds are likely to be canceled this year.
That’s according to new impact analysis forecasts from Rystad Energy, which outlined the combined effect of the pandemic and the oil price war as the main drivers of the likely cancelations.
According to Rystad, rounds will likely be canceled in 2020 in the below countries.
- United Kingdom
- Ukraine
- Romania
- Germany
- Colombia
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Dominican Republic
- Thailand
- Uzbekistan
- Myanmar
- UAE
- New Zealand
- Ivory Coast
- Algeria
- Tanzania
- Senegal
- Somalia
- Liberia
- Ghana
- Equatorial Guinea
- Angola
- South Sudan
- Nigeria
“The unlikely upcoming lease rounds represent around 54 percent – a worrisome sign for global exploration,” Rystad’s Senior Upstream Analyst Aatisha Mahajan said in a company statement.
“We expect to see a large drop in awarded acreage this year compared with 2019. In percentage terms, the drop in offshore acreage could match the nearly 60 percent decline seen from 2014 to 2015, while awarded onshore acreage could shrink by almost one-third compared with a 16 percent drop after the previous downturn,” Mahajan added.
In its analysis, Rystad also outlined a list of countries with tentative rounds and rounds that are likely to go ahead. Licensing rounds in the United States, Suriname, Egypt, Russia and China “hang in the balance and are marked as tentative” and rounds in Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Norway, India, Lebanon, and Canada are likely to proceed, according to Rystad.
Last week, Rystad estimated that, following the price war and pandemic outbreak, offshore drillers would see contract cancellations of up to $3 billion to 2021. The company also estimated last week that several countries had already shut-in hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil production after the outbreak of the coronavirus and the price war.
Rystad is an independent energy research and business intelligence company based in Oslo, Norway.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Negotiating SPR Oil Storage Contract Awards
- Oil Glut May Overwhelm Storage Tanks in Weeks
- Exxon Opens Nominations for Power Play Awards
- API Urges RRC to Avoid Oil Market Intervention
- Majority of Licensing Rounds Likely to be Canceled
- Oil Weighed Down by Lingering Demand Fears
- Time for Oil Market Intervention
- Whelchel to Lead Ops at New Midstream Firm
- Offshore Gabon Workover a Success
- Borr Wins APAC Jack-up Contracts
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Oxy Seeks Federal Lifeline For US Oil Industry
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Some US Oil Refineries May Be About to Shut
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Newpark Shrinks Workforce, Salaries
- Patterson-UTI's Executive Chairman Retires
- Survey Shows Energy Job Security Concern
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Halliburton to Furlough 3,500 Workers in Houston