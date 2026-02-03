Major LNG Players Skip Qatar Conference

Some of the liquefied natural gas industry’s biggest companies are skipping a key conference in Qatar due to fears that simmering US-Iran tensions could still erupt into a regional conflict.

Several buyers from Japan — the world’s second largest LNG importer — are opting not to take part because of safety concerns. Tokyo Gas Co. decided not to attend, according to the company spokesperson on Monday. Osaka Gas Co. and Saibu Gas Holdings Co. made the same decision for similar reasons, company spokespeople said.

US President Donald Trump said he anticipates talks with Iran in the coming days, while Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian ordered negotiations with Washington to begin “within the framework of the nuclear issue.” Washington has warned of possible military action if Tehran fails to reach an agreement to curb its nuclear program.

The LNG 2026 gathering is scheduled to run through Feb. 5, with about 16,000 trade visitors and 4,000 conference delegates, according to the event’s website. Speakers include Global Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Jera Co. Yukio Kani, President of QatarEnergy Saad Bin Sherida Al-Kaabi and executives from oil majors like ExxonMobil Corp., Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips.

Several European LNG importers, along with at least one supplier, will also skip the conference or have opted to send smaller delegations, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Commonwealth LNG, which is developing a US export project, canceled its reception during the conference and cut back on its delegates, the people said, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media. The company declined to comment.

Venture Global Inc., a major US LNG supplier, will have a reduced presence at the conference “due to security concerns in the region and out of an abundance of caution,” it said in a statement.

Japan’s biggest utility Jera is postponing or canceling non-essential travel to the Middle East as a general rule, with safety measures to be put in place should any travel occur, a spokesperson said. Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is attending the conference but has reduced the size of its delegation due to safety concerns, according to a spokesperson.