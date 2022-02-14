Major Contract for Bilfinger UK Creates 300 Jobs
Bilfinger UK has secured a “major” contract to deliver fabric maintenance campaign services on TotalEnergies’ Elgin and Franklin platforms in the UK Central North Sea, a statement sent to Rigzone on Sunday has revealed.
Under the deal, Bilfinger UK will provide fabric maintenance, scaffolding and rope access personnel. The contract supports a 270-day campaign on the installations and will start in March 2022, according to the statement, which outlined that the deal will create 300 fixed-term positions.
“We’ve supported TotalEnergies to operate and maintain its North Sea assets for more than a decade,” Mike Henderson, the business development and commercial director at Bilfinger UK, said in a company statement.
“This new contract win is testament to the strong relationship we’ve built with the operator’s team over this period, and to the skills and expertise within Bilfinger for successfully delivering critical offshore projects. We’re proud to be part of the team helping to extend the life of these offshore assets,” Henderson added in the statement.
According to TotalEnergies’ website, the company is one of the main oil and gas operators in the United Kingdom and the Central Graben area is one of the regions where production is primarily sourced. This area encompasses the Elgin/Franklin complex, which TotalEnergies owns a 46.17 percent operated interest in, which includes the West Franklin fields, the Glenelg field, and the Culzean gas and condensate field.
In September last year, Bilfinger revealed that Bilfinger UK and Bilfinger Salamis would merge on January 1, 2022, to create a new $453.9 million (EUR 400 million) turnover business under the Bilfinger UK brand. The merger combined the onshore and offshore capabilities of the two businesses and formed one of the UK’s largest integrated services contractors, with 4,500 employees during peak periods and 14 onshore locations across the UK’s key industrial hubs, Bilfinger outlined.
Back in June, Bilfinger revealed that it and commercial drone providers RUAS and Heliguy had completed an industry-first trial of L1 LiDAR sensor drone technology at Shell UK’s Bacton Gas Plant. In May 2021, Bilfinger Salamis Danmark revealed that it had secured a $45.3 million (EUR 40 million) contract with Total E&P Denmark (Exploration & Production) to provide inspection services for the energy company’s’ assets in the Danish North Sea.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
