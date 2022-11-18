Main Oil Forecasters Have Very Different 2023 Demand Views

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency and the OPEC Secretariat continue to have very different views.

The three main international and national oil balance forecasting agencies – the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the OPEC Secretariat - continue to have very different views on the dynamics of oil demand in 2023.

That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered outlined in a new report sent to Rigzone, highlighting that the EIA forecast for annual year on year demand growth in 2023 is 1.16 million barrels per day, which the Standard Chartered analysts noted was 314,000 barrels per day lower than the previous EIA estimate, and that the IEA’s forecast is 1.61 million barrels per day of growth, which they said was 40,000 barrels per day less than the previous IEA estimate.

The Standard Chartered analysts noted that the OPEC Secretariat forecast is “significantly” higher at 2.24 million barrels per day but highlighted that this too was 100,000 barrels per day less than in the previous OPEC report. The analysts also pointed out that the IEA expects a very slow start to 2023 and then an acceleration, while the EIA “sees things completely the other way around, with a strong start falling away sharply”.

“Our own forecast is closer to the EIA’s in annual growth terms - we currently expect 1.03 million barrel per day growth in 2023 - however, the quarterly dynamics of our forecast are closer to the IEA’s, with a slow start accelerating into mid-year,” the Standard Chartered analysts said in the report.

“But in our forecasts the 2023 demand recovery does not have the same strong follow-through in H2 and instead gets stuck in low gear. We see year on year growth of 0.25 million barrels per day in Q1 rising to 1.46 million barrels per day in Q2 but then falling back to 1.17 million barrels per day in Q3 and 0.22 million barrels per day in Q4,” the analysts added.

In a separate report sent to Rigzone last month, analysts at Standard Chartered revealed that their forecast for 2023 oil demand growth was 1.26 million barrels per day, which they noted at the time was about 900,000 barrels per day lower than it stood at the start of 2022.

“We no longer expect 2023 average global oil demand to surpass 2019’s all-time high,” the analysts stated in that report.

