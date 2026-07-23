Magnolia to Buy WildFire in $4B Deal

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation announced, in a statement posted on its website, that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire WildFire Energy for approximately $4.06 billion.

The deal is inclusive of WildFire’s debt and subject to customary purchase price adjustments, according to the statement, which noted that the acquisition has been unanimously approved by Magnolia’s board of directors.

Under the terms of the agreement, WildFire owners will receive 32.2 million shares of Magnolia’s Class A Common Stock and Magnolia is assuming WildFire’s $600 million of outstanding notes due in 2029, the statement outlined. Magnolia noted in the statement that it intends to fund the remaining amount through a combination of cash on hand, and a balanced mix of debt, and new Common equity.

In a section outlining the “strategic, operational, and financial benefits” of the deal, Magnolia noted in the statement that the acquisition maintains the company’s “differentiated, proven, and highly investable business model”.

“The transaction supports and reinforces Magnolia’s business model, which is unchanged,” the company said in the statement.

“On a pro forma basis, the company plans to limit capital spending to 55 percent of annual adjusted EBITDAX, which is expected to deliver moderate total company and oil production growth on an annual basis with high pre-tax operating margins,” it added.

“Magnolia’s continued disciplined approach toward capital spending should generate consistent and significant amounts of free cash flow, a substantial amount of which will be returned to shareholders,” it continued.

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“This includes the continued payment of our safe, sustainable and growing dividend and ongoing share repurchases of at least one percent of our outstanding shares per quarter,” it went on to state.

“The increase in Magnolia’s debt to execute the transaction should be viewed as temporary as our significant free cash flow generation above the company’s shareholder return program allows for a swift and steady reduction of leverage and in-line with Magnolia’s conservative financial policy,” the company continued.

Also in this section, Magnolia outlined that the deal’s “strong fit and overlap” enhances its Giddings asset “with unmatched high-quality concentration of scale and duration”. The company pointed out that the acquisition adds approximately 810,000 net acres in Giddings and notes that its pro forma position in Giddings now totals more than 1.25 million net acres, “creating a premier position of concentrated scale and expanding our high-quality resource development opportunities across the Austin Chalk, Eagle Ford, and Woodbine formations while allowing for capture of further operational efficiencies”.

Magnolia also outlined that the deal offers “high-margin, low-decline production”, “meaningful synergies”, is “immediately and highly accretive to key financial metrics”, and includes “significant infrastructure”. The company also outlined that enhanced free cash flow as a result of the deal supports improved and consistent strong shareholder returns.

“Strong free cash flow accretion from the transaction and our confidence in the high-quality and capability of the assets leads to an immediate nine percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share from $0.165 per share, payable in the third quarter of 2026,” Magnolia said in the statement.

Magnolia’s Chairman, President, and CEO, Chris Stavros, said in the statement, “the acquisition of the WildFire oil and gas properties and acreage is a natural and strategic fit and most notably, it makes our business better by extending our runway of advantaged profitability and significant free cash flow generation”.

“This transaction is the culmination of our extensive subsurface understanding, experience, and the demonstration of our proven resource capture in the Giddings field,” he added.

“With more than 1.25 million net acres and upside development opportunities across multiple benches including the Austin Chalk, Eagle Ford and Woodbine, this transaction creates a premier position in South Texas by combining two high-quality and complementary assets near Gulf Coast markets which offer premium pricing for our products,” he continued.

“As we are acquiring a large position with similar financial and operating characteristics that we understand well, importantly this allows Magnolia to continue to execute on its differentiated and successful business model,” he said.

Stavros went on to note that the combination of the company’s technical understanding of Giddings, and its “strong balance sheet”, put it in “a unique position to execute on larger M&A in our own backyard”.

“WildFire is not only a hand in glove fit for Magnolia, but it also offers unmatched benefits while meeting several important characteristics we look for - focused, high-quality assets with concentrated scale, a low capital reinvestment rate providing moderate production growth, high operating margins, and steady free cash flow allowing for consistent and significant shareholder returns,” he said.

“WildFire has a large, low-decline oily PDP base with historic development centered on the Eagle Ford,” he added.

“While there are significant future Eagle Ford development opportunities, our technical teams see extensive future potential in the Austin Chalk with further upside in the Woodbine as well as other appraisal opportunities that should expand on our success in Giddings since 2018,” he continued.

“Together with the acquired WildFire assets, Magnolia’s adjacent and overlapping acreage creates a larger, contiguous position with additional infrastructure benefits, estimated to provide at least $100 million in cost savings and annual synergies that enhance our free cash flow,” he went on to note.

“We expect the transaction to be immediately and highly accretive to our key per share financial metrics including cash flow, free cash flow and earnings, in addition to enhancing our D&C capital reinvestment rate,” Stavros said.

“The combination of these two high-quality businesses improves our position for sustained growth, strengthens our financial returns, and increases our dividend per share payout capacity, creating improved long-term value for our shareholders,” Stavros concluded.

Warburg Pincus, Kayne Anderson, WildFire

In a joint statement posted on Warburg Pincus’ website, Warburg Pincus and Kayne Anderson confirmed that they had made a deal to sell WildFire to Magnolia for around $4.06 billion.

The statement - which highlighted that WildFire was formed in 2019 with funding from Warburg Pincus, Kayne Anderson, and management - noted that the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, “with anticipated closing in late-Q3 2026”.

Warburg Pincus, Kayne Anderson, and the WildFire management team “have grown the business into one of the largest privately owned oil and gas producers in the United States,” the statement outlined, adding that, “over the course of the partnership, WildFire expanded its position through a series of strategic acquisitions, starting with the acquisition of Hawkwood Energy in 2021, as well as a highly effective organic growth strategy”.

Anthony Bahr, Chief Executive Officer of WildFire, said in the statement, “our team has worked hard to build a differentiated business with high-quality assets, disciplined operations and a strong culture of execution”.

“We are excited for the opportunities ahead for Magnolia and believe this transaction positions the asset for continued success,” he added.

Steve Habachy, President and Chief Operating Officer of WildFire, said in the statement, “we appreciate the support and partnership of Kayne Anderson and Warburg Pincus, which have been instrumental in helping WildFire grow into the platform it is today”.

Ryan Dalton, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, noted in the statement that “WildFire represents a rare combination of high-quality underdeveloped assets, market opportunity and a strong management team with the unique capabilities to acquire, optimize and scale oil and gas assets”.

Jeff Luse, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, added in the statement that, “Anthony, Steve, Drew, and the broader WildFire team have executed that strategy with discipline and focus, building a differentiated platform with significant scale, strong performance and durable growth potential”.

“We are proud to have supported WildFire’s development and believe Magnolia is an excellent steward for the Company’s next chapter,” Luse said.

Danny Weingeist, Managing Partner at Kayne Anderson, said in the statement, “WildFire built one of the premier privately-owned upstream businesses in North America through thoughtful acquisitions, operational excellence and a relentless focus on long-term value creation”.

“This extraordinary outcome reflects the vision, hard work and dedication of WildFire’s management team and we are proud to have partnered with them at Kayne Anderson,” he added.

Mark Teshoian, Managing Partner at Kayne Anderson, said in the statement, “it has been a privilege to partner with Anthony, Steve, Drew and the entire WildFire team to build a truly differentiated company, and we are incredibly proud of what we accomplished together”.

“We congratulate the entire WildFire organization on this outstanding achievement and wish Magnolia continued success with these exceptional assets,” he added.

Analyst Take

In an analysis piece on the Magnolia-WildFire deal sent to Rigzone, Andrew Dittmar, principal analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research, highlighted that “a wave of private equity asset offerings that hit the market in the wake of higher crude has resulted in its first marquee sale”.

Dittmar noted in the piece that the Magnolia-WildFire transaction “is a unique use of a private acquisition by a SMID-cap public company to reshape its scale with Magnolia jumping from a ~$5 billion to ~$9 billion enterprise value, increasing production by 50 percent and more than doubling its acreage footprint”.

“Enverus Intelligence Research estimates that the purchase boosts Magnolia’s remaining location count by about 70 percent, giving the company pro forma more than 1,000 net locations at 10,000-ft laterals,” Dittmar pointed out.

In the analysis, Dittmar said Magnolia can undertake such a large purchase relative to its scale in part because of its clean balance sheet and the willingness of WildFire owners to take some consideration in equity.

“Magnolia will fork over ~$900 million in shares and assume $600 million of outstanding notes with the balance funded by a mix of cash, debt and new equity,” Dittmar highlighted.

“The company says it plans to delever to less than 1x net debt/EBITDA by the end of 2027. A deal of this magnitude would be remarkable for any E&P but is especially noteworthy for Magnolia,” he added.

“Since its inception in 2018, the company has eschewed large-scale strategic M&A and focused its efforts on organic resource expansion supplemented by modest bolt-on purchases,” he pointed out.

“The chance to buy WildFire was likely too unique an opportunity for the company to pass given its hand-in-glove fit with existing operations, depth of inventory and opportunity to add low-decline oil-weighted production,” he said.

Dittmar went on to state in the analysis that “adjacency in operations and the opportunity for synergy capture is a key component of winning investor approval for deals”, adding that “this acquisition checks that box”.

“Magnolia is guiding to $100 million in run rate synergies by the end of 2027, with savings coming from the chance to deploy long laterals, shared facilities and infrastructure and additional sand sourcing for operations from WildFire’s in-basin mine,” he said.

“As always, successful execution will be key for the longer-term success of the deal. That has become especially critical for buyers as cheap acquisitions have evaporated from the U.S. landscape amid high competition for inventory,” he noted.

“The WildFire acquisition appears to have been competitively priced within the current tight market for quality undeveloped locations,” he continued.

In his analysis, Dittmar noted that WildFire was one of only a handful of remaining private equity-sponsored E&Ps in any of the main Lower 48 shale plays that could boast hundreds of remaining drilling locations.

“Within the Eagle Ford, WildFire and Verdun Oil constituted the two large remaining private equity-sponsored opportunities,” he said.

“The WildFire team and its sponsors Warburg Pincus and Kayne Anderson built up to the successful monetization via a series of deals that significantly consolidated acreage in this area of the Eagle Ford not owned by Magnolia while instituting operational improvements,” he added.

“Key acquisitions included buying Hawkwood Energy and the Eastern Eagle Ford assets of Expand Energy,” he pointed out.

Dittmar concluded his analysis by noting that the scale of the asset stands out in the deal’s historical context.

“It is the largest acquisition purely focused on the Eagle Ford in over a decade and just the fifth deal to top the $3 billion mark solely in the play,” he revealed.

“It is also one of the top five private equity sales since 2024, joining successful names like Grayson Mill Energy, Double Eagle Energy IV and Encino Acquisition Partners,” he added.

“The sale puts upstream M&A activity in the back half of 2026 off to a strong start after a lackluster 2Q26. The transaction bodes well for continued deal market strength as more of the select private equity names with quality oil inventory take advantage of favorable commodity prices to exit their positions,” he said.

A table accompanying Dittmar’s analysis showed that the Magnolia-WildFire deal ranked as the fifth largest private equity sale since 2024. A Mitsubishi-Aethon III deal in the Haynesville took top spot in the table with a transaction valued at over $7.5 billion.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com