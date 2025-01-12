Magnolia Names New Independent Director

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. has appointed R. Lewis Ropp to its board as an independent director with immediate effect. The company said in a media release that Ropp will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

“Lewis’s strong background in finance, capital markets, and investment management as well as his experience in oil and gas operations and engineering provide valuable skills to Magnolia’s board”, Dan Smith, Chairman of the board, said. “We look forward to Lewis joining our board and sharing his unique perspective gained from having worked in management positions in both the oil service industry and for a major integrated oil company, as well as his expertise in safety and environmental compliance in the energy industry”.

Beginning his career in 1981, Ropp worked in operations management at The Hargett Companies (later acquired by Weatherford Inc.) and as an associate project engineer at Baker Hughes Co. From 1990 to 1997, he was a process team leader at Shell Oil Co., overseeing field development and evaluation, well-stimulation and workover operations, economic analysis, and completion design, Magnolia said.

He then transitioned to the financial sector, working as a research analyst covering exploration and production companies at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Freidrichs Inc., and later at Frost Securities Inc., Magnolia noted.

From October 2001 until his retirement in June 2024, Ropp served as a Senior Managing Director and Senior Equity Partner at Barrow Hanley Global Investors, a diversified investment management firm, where his responsibilities included lead equity portfolio management, strategy development, new business acquisition, marketing, and client service, Magnolia said.

Since 2024, Ropp served on the advisory board of Gasology LLC, a private equity-backed energy technology company. He also served on the board of trustees of SAMS, USA (2007-2024), the board of directors of Leukemia Texas (2009-2024), and the board of Texas Water Mission (2010-2016),. Magnolia said.

