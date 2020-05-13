SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Magnolia LNG Project Sold for $2.25MM

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The deal does not include the company's interest in the business and assets of the Bear Head LNG project.

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. plans to sell its interest in subsidiaries that own and operate the Magnolia LNG Project, including Pecan Inc., LNG Management Services LLC and LNG Technology LLC, to Global Energy Megatrend Ltd. for $2.25 million.

The transaction does not include the company’s interest in the business and assets of the Bear Head LNG project. While the company’s optimized single mixed refrigerant liquefaction process technology will be sold as part of the transaction, the Bear Head LNG project will retain a license to use the technology.

Closing is expected on or before May 15, 2020.

According to the LNG website, Magnolia LNG is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The project site is on 115 acres adjacent to the Calcasieu Ship Channel, in the Lake Charles District. The project plan includes four LNG production trains of two mtpa each.

Feed gas supply will come from the Gulf Coast gas market and gas supply will be delivered to the site via the Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline. Magnolia LNG has entered an agreement for 20-year binding pipeline capacity with Kinder Morgan to deliver gas to the site for the full eight mtpa of the project, according to LNG Ltd.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


