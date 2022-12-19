Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred around 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, Texas, on December 16, the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program has revealed.

The quake occurred as the result of shallow normal faulting, according to the USGS, which noted that the region surrounding the earthquake is seismically active.

“Since 2018 about 120 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and larger have struck within 50km of the recent quake,” the USGS said in an organization statement.

“Larger earthquakes have struck in the broader area. A M5.4 earthquake struck on November 16, 2022, about 200km to the west and a M5.0 occurred on March 26, 2020, also about 200km to the west of the December 16, 2022, earthquake,” the USGS added.

“On Aug 1, 1975, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred approximately 200km to the west-southwest of this recent earthquake; however, a detailed history of small (less than magnitude 3) earthquakes in this region is not well know because the region was not well covered by seismometers until recent years,” the USGS continued.

Over the past two decades the central and eastern United States has experienced an increase in the occurrence of earthquakes, according to the USGS, which noted that scientific studies have linked much of this increase to human activity, “predominantly wastewater injection into deep disposal wells”.

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) announced that it had activated personnel Friday evening in response to the quake and said it will take any necessary actions to protect public safety and the environment.

“RRC inspectors will be examining disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake, which took place within the Gardendale Seismic Response Area (SRA),” the RRC stated.

“In December 2021, the RRC ordered the indefinite suspension of all produced water disposal in deep injection wells in the SRA. Staff will review permit requirements for other injection wells in the area as it prepares for a response to reduce the frequency and intensity of earthquakes,” the RRC added.

“Agency personnel are continuing to closely monitor seismic data from the United States Geological Survey, the TexNET Seismic Monitoring Program and private operator monitoring stations. RRC staff will continue its work to keep residents and the environment safe,” the RRC continued.

Commenting on the incident, Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), said, “industry operators continue to cooperate with the RRC in response to the recent activity in the Gardendale Seismic Response Area (SRA)”.

“The RRC inspection of injection well sites in the area is appropriate and should inform, along with industry data, the best next steps forward and direct actions beyond currently adopted protocols. Reducing injection volumes, targeted shut-in of injection wells, expanding the size of the SRA, and comprehensive data collection and analysis are all available tools. Scientific data confirms that some continued seismicity activity often occurs after an event like the one that occurred Friday evening,” Staples added.

“In addition, the industry and academia continue to explore alternatives to wastewater injection through market based water reuse and recycling as well as innovative pilot programs and collaboration with the Produced Water Consortium led by Texas Tech University, which was established by the 87th Texas Legislature,” Staples continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com