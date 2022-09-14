Maersk Training To Educate Offshore Wind Operators And Seafarers

ClassNK has signed an MOU with Maersk Training for training offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews.

Maersk Training is an international industry leader in developing competencies and increasing skills, with over 16 locations worldwide.

With over 40 years of experience, Maersk Training specializes in delivering training for the Oil and Gas, Renewables, and Maritime industries, improving safety and operational performance for their clients. Maersk Training is part of the A.P. Moller Maersk Group, a Danish shipping giant with over 100 years in ocean and inland freight transportation and associated services.

With the signing of the MOU, the two parties will cooperate proactively towards enabling high-quality training which satisfies the international standards to be provided and thus a competent local labor force to be supplied to the growing offshore wind industry in Japan as well as in APAC region.

Based on its expertise and experience in ships’ survey and certification, ClassNK will work with Maersk Training to develop a set of guidelines including the safety of boat transfer, which is one of the most frequent HSE risks across the offshore wind sector. Furthermore, research will be carried out on seafarer training for ammonia-fueled vessels jointly.

ClassNK has already been providing certification services to the maritime training sector to fulfill its mission to provide support to the ever-changing needs of the maritime industry to ensure the safety of life at sea and to promote protection of the marine environment.

The company continues expanding its service to support skills increase for offshore wind farms and alternative fuel vessels to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

