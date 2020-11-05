Maersk Training Invests in Aberdeen

Maersk Training has announced an investment of $1 million into its UK business, which is headquartered in Aberdeen.

Maersk Training has announced an investment of $1 million into its UK business, which is headquartered in Aberdeen.

The funding will support investment in its people, growing its headcount and upgrading its facilities, courses and innovation in Aberdeen, according to Maersk Training, which outlined that the site is the company’s hub for all training activity in the UK Continental Shelf for oil and gas, and for renewables globally.

Maersk Training noted that the investment will bring a “significant” upgrade to its fire and helideck training ground in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, as well as increase its offering in OPITO mandatory courses to complement its existing offering within oil and gas and renewables in Aberdeen and its five other UK sites.

“This investment will help showcase the Aberdeen facilities within the UK training sector,” Scott Taylor, Maersk Training’s UK head of commercial, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“It is a direct illustration of Maersk’s dedication to the longevity of the oil and gas market, not only in Aberdeen but throughout the UK,” he added in the statement.

“Maersk has a strong focus and commitment to the North-east region and looks to further growing its industry leading profile in renewables. The company has seen significant changes this year with the introduction of a new leadership team, so it is great to see the company further invest in its people and the future of the Aberdeen business,” the Maersk Training representative went on to say.

Maersk Training trains organizations, crews and individuals in the oil and gas, maritime and wind industries how to improve safety and operational performance, in offshore and maritime operations, its website shows. Founded back in 1978, Maersk Training employs around 650 people across the world in 20 locations, according to its site.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com