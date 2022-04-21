Maersk Training in UK Recruitment Drive

Maersk Training announced that it is set to increase headcount across its UK sites as it looks to recruit new instructors due to industry demand.

The company outlined that it is recruiting for several roles to help support its training for offshore, marine and industrial firefighting teams as more organizations prepare workforces for the energy transition. Maersk Training said it is ramping up on instructor positions across its centers, with an increase of almost 20 percent to the pool of basic safety and survivor instructors, as well as office-based roles including a sales manager and training management service coordinator. Positions are for sites across the UK in Newcastle, Humberside, East Anglia and Aberdeen, the company noted.

Maersk Training highlighted that its recruitment drive comes just one month after it completed the final phase of a $1.04 million (GBP 800,000) refurbishment of its Aberdeen and Newcastle training centers. This included the installation of a larger pool, a bespoke work at height and confined space training unit, a first aid simulator, and a dedicated basic technical training simulator, Maersk Training noted.

“As the industry gears up for the energy transition, we’re seeing a huge surge in demand for training courses that cover competence needs for new energies,” Callum Dewar, Maersk Training’s UK operations manager, said in a company statement.

“The recent investment into center facilities reinforces our ambition to fully support the wider energy market for all safety training needs. We’re determined to offer the very best in instructors, who alongside our training courses and programs can offer a high quality and impressive offshore emergency response learning experience,” Dewar added in the statement.

“This includes our range of award-winning GWO and STWC, OPITO approved bespoke training programs that we’re proud to offer,” he continued.

In December last year, Maersk Training announced that it had appointed David Skov as its new CEO as it targeted further growth in the global offshore energy and maritime markets. Skov was previously Regional Head of Terminals, Africa & Middle East at APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk. He replaced Johan Uggla, who served as Maersk Training’s CEO for four years.

Prior to Skov’s appointment, Maersk Training announced the appointment of Patrick Modolo as the new General Manager in Brazil, Tanya Ross as the UK operations team’s Lead Medical Instructor, Paul Hudson as the UK Head of Commercial, and Leonardo Machado as the Managing Director of Maersk Training UK.

Maersk Training trains organizations, crews and individuals in the oil and gas, maritime and wind industry how to improve safety and operational performance, in offshore and maritime operations, the company’s website highlights.

