Maersk Training in UK Recruitment Drive
Maersk Training announced that it is set to increase headcount across its UK sites as it looks to recruit new instructors due to industry demand.
The company outlined that it is recruiting for several roles to help support its training for offshore, marine and industrial firefighting teams as more organizations prepare workforces for the energy transition. Maersk Training said it is ramping up on instructor positions across its centers, with an increase of almost 20 percent to the pool of basic safety and survivor instructors, as well as office-based roles including a sales manager and training management service coordinator. Positions are for sites across the UK in Newcastle, Humberside, East Anglia and Aberdeen, the company noted.
Maersk Training is recruiting for several roles
Maersk Training highlighted that its recruitment drive comes just one month after it completed the final phase of a $1.04 million (GBP 800,000) refurbishment of its Aberdeen and Newcastle training centers. This included the installation of a larger pool, a bespoke work at height and confined space training unit, a first aid simulator, and a dedicated basic technical training simulator, Maersk Training noted.
“As the industry gears up for the energy transition, we’re seeing a huge surge in demand for training courses that cover competence needs for new energies,” Callum Dewar, Maersk Training’s UK operations manager, said in a company statement.
“The recent investment into center facilities reinforces our ambition to fully support the wider energy market for all safety training needs. We’re determined to offer the very best in instructors, who alongside our training courses and programs can offer a high quality and impressive offshore emergency response learning experience,” Dewar added in the statement.
“This includes our range of award-winning GWO and STWC, OPITO approved bespoke training programs that we’re proud to offer,” he continued.
In December last year, Maersk Training announced that it had appointed David Skov as its new CEO as it targeted further growth in the global offshore energy and maritime markets. Skov was previously Regional Head of Terminals, Africa & Middle East at APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller – Maersk. He replaced Johan Uggla, who served as Maersk Training’s CEO for four years.
Prior to Skov’s appointment, Maersk Training announced the appointment of Patrick Modolo as the new General Manager in Brazil, Tanya Ross as the UK operations team’s Lead Medical Instructor, Paul Hudson as the UK Head of Commercial, and Leonardo Machado as the Managing Director of Maersk Training UK.
Maersk Training trains organizations, crews and individuals in the oil and gas, maritime and wind industry how to improve safety and operational performance, in offshore and maritime operations, the company’s website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Marathon Petroleum Snaps Up Ecuador Oil
- Shell Withdraws Staff from Russia Projects
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Equinor Presents First Energy Transition Plan
- NESR Bags $300MM Fracturing Deal from Aramco
- New Report Shows Shell Progress Towards Net-Zero
- Navitas To Become Operator Of Sea Lion Project
- TotalEnergies Given More Time To Pay For Atapu Stake
- Central Petroleum Starts Amadeus Drilling Campaign
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Libya Closes Biggest Oil Field
- Petrobras Gets $1.12 Bn For Atapu Stake From Shell
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog
- USA Energy Body Lowers 2022 Brent Oil Price Forecast
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High
- Texas Sees Oil Employment Rise In March
- Big U.S. Utilities Undermining Climate Goals, Study Claims
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates