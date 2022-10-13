Maersk Supply Wins Work On EFGL Floating Wind Farm

Maersk Supply Service has been contracted for the transport and installation of three 10MW wind turbines and the EFGL wind farm.

EFGL, short for Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion, is a pilot floating offshore wind project in France. The EFGL wind farm is in the French Mediterranean Sea, 10 miles off the coast of Leucate in the Gulf of Lion natural marine park – one of the windiest areas offshore France.

The wind farm has been developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDPR and Engie, and La Banque des Territoires and will eventually power 50,000 homes and businesses. The three turbines will be installed on 3rd-gen semi-submersible WindFloat units designed by Principal Power.

The contract was awarded by EPCI contractor Eiffage Métal. Maersk Supply’s scope of work includes the engineering, transport, delivery to site, and offshore installation of the floating wind turbines, as well as the procurement and installation of the mooring systems.

“Maersk Supply Service is pursuing a clear strategy to diversify into offshore renewables, using our project management capabilities and offshore expertise to support the development and accelerate the growth of the floating wind sector. We are therefore very proud to be awarded this contract for the EFGL project on behalf of Eiffage,” says Oliver Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions at Maersk Supply Service.

The project is expected to run for 18 months, with offshore operations scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023. The offshore element will involve two deep-water anchor handlers from Maersk Supply Service’s fleet, a T-class, and an M-class vessel.

“This is a significant contract for Maersk Supply Service. The floating wind industry will play an important role in the offshore energy transition and we are keen to do our part to help harness the potential of this sector,“ says Jonas Munch Agerskov, Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service.

