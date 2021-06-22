Maersk Supply Service Wins Biggest Ever Contract

Maersk Supply Service has announced that the business has won its largest ever project contract.

The company, which did not reveal the value of the deal, outlined that it had secured a “major” contract for the Libra Consortium in Brazil related to the pre-lay of the mooring system for a newbuild FPSO in the country. The project integrates engineering, procurement, construction, and installation work and will be carried out over 2021 and 2022, Maersk Supply Service highlighted.

The contract work consists of pre-laying 24 torpedo anchors, each weighing 120 tons, on 6,561 feet of water depth offshore Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the Mero 2 Project, Maersk Supply Service noted. The Libra Consortium comprises Petrobras – which has a 40 percent operated interest - Shell Brasil – which has a 20 percent stake - TotalEnergies – which has a 20 percent stake – CNODC – which has a 10 percent interest - and CNOOC Limited – which holds the remaining 10 percent stake.

“This is one of the biggest projects of its kind to be awarded this year, and we are very proud to have won it,” Rafael Thome, the managing director of Maersk Supply Service in Latin America, said in a company statement.

“With this contract, we will be ramping up our activities in Brazil significantly and will be developing further our office in Rio de Janeiro. We look forward to working closely with Petrobras as the lead operator for Libra Consortium, and enhancing our solutions capabilities in the Brazilian market,” he added in the statement.

Oliver Trouvé, the head of integrated solutions at Maersk Supply Service, said, “with this contract, Maersk Supply Service reaches another key milestone in its solutions journey”.

“We have been scaling our solutions business since 2017 and have now won and successfully executed material projects in Africa, Latin America, and Europe for energy majors. With more solutions work in our portfolio, Maersk Supply Service can leverage our in-depth project and maritime capabilities and have a more robust business foundation for further growth,” he added.

Maersk Supply Service describes itself as a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. The company, which is headquartered in Lynby, Denmark, is a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and employs around 1,100 offshore and 220 onshore staff.

