Maersk Supply Service Trials Carbon-Neutral Biofuel
Maersk Supply Service has made a step further towards carbon-neutral operation with its new product, ECO Offshore. The product is launched at the back of a successful trial of a blend of low-carbon biofuel with marine gasoil aboard its vessels. The product enables a reduction of carbon emissions from offshore operations, according to the company.
“We are delighted to be able to support our customers’ decarbonization journeys with ECO Offshore. Maersk Supply Service is committed to doing what we can to facilitate a green transition in the offshore industry, both by reducing our own carbon footprint and by enabling our customers to decarbonise their operations and value chain,” says Jonas Munch Agerskov, Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service.
ECO Offshore uses Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a safe, sustainable biofuel that replaces conventional fossil fuels without causing harm or depletion to food sources and provides the same performance as conventional fuels. Maersk Supply Service will use the biofuel across its global fleet, passing on the carbon reductions to customers purchasing ECO Offshore.
In 2021, biofuel was successfully trialed aboard the anchor handler Maersk Tender, in partnership with the Dutch green-tech start-up, The Ocean Cleanup. During an ocean-cleaning charter in the Pacific Ocean, biofuel was blended into the marine gasoil, leading to a carbon emissions saving of 38.95 metric tons for the six-week charter. The trial confirmed the biofuel as a viable alternative that does not compromise on safety or performance, and does not require additional training or vessel upgrades.
“The green transition is at the heart of our strategy and we have set ambitious targets to decarbonize our operations and our fleet. We are exploring many initiatives and solutions to achieve this and biofuel certainly plays an important role in the roadmap to our 2040 target of net-zero operations. ECO Offshore therefore represents an exciting step forward for us,” says Mark Handin, Chief Operating Officer at Maersk Supply Service.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
