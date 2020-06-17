Maersk Supply Service Sells 2 Vessels

Maersk Supply Service announced Wednesday that it has sold two of its Anchor Handler Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS).

The divestitures of the Maersk Advancer and Maersk Asserter vessels were made due to the current market situation and the global oversupply of offshore supply vessels, Maersk Supply Service outlined. The vessels have been sold to an “international buyer” and will be modified for use in a non-competing industry, according to the company.

“As a response to the recent downturn in the oil and gas industry, we have re-evaluated our fleet composition and future fleet deployment,” Maersk Supply Service’s Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Gram Haagensen said in a company statement.

“As we expect insufficient commercial opportunities for Maersk Advancer and Maersk Asserter, we have concluded that a sale of these assets is the most attractive solution,” Haagensen added.

“With this, we continue to take active steps to right-sizing the supply side of the market that the OSV industry needs for a sustainable recovery,” the Maersk Supply Service representative continued.

In 2016, Maersk Supply Service set out to reduce its fleet in response to the global over-supply of offshore support vessels. The divested vessels have been either recycled or modified by their new owners to compete outside of the offshore supply vessel segment, Maersk Supply Service highlights.

In total, 26 PSV and AHTS vessels have left Maersk Supply Service’s fleet since 2016. After the most recent sale, 41 vessels are left in the company’s fleet.

Maersk Supply Service describes itself as a leading provider of global offshore marine services and integrated solutions for the energy sector worldwide. The business is headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, but has offices all around the world.

According to its website, more than 250 perople work for the company’s onshore locations, and more than 1,100 colleagues work on its vessels.

