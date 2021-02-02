Maersk Supply Service Gets New CFO

Maersk Supply Service has announced that Michael Koefoed will take on the role of chief financial officer at the company from March 15.

Maersk Supply Service has announced that Michael Koefoed will take on the role of chief financial officer (CFO) at the company from March 15.

Koefoed, who is currently the head of funding and markets in A.P. Møller-Maersk, will replace Karl Thorngren, who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of the corporate world. The incoming CFO has been with Maersk in various finance and treasury roles since 2005. From 2016 to 2018, he worked at Maersk Supply Service.

Koefoed will report to Chief Executive Officer Steen S. Karstensen and will be a member of the senior management team at the business. As CFO, Koefoed will be responsible for finance and business services such as IT, HR and Procurement.

“Michael brings vast experience from leadership positions within the field of corporate finance and deep knowledge of the maritime industry,” Karstensen said in a company statement.

“On top of that, he knows Maersk Supply Service from the inside as well as our transformation journey towards being a solutions driven company with a large footprint in renewable energy. I look forward to Michael re-joining our team,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on his appointment, Koefoed said, “Maersk Supply Service is on an exciting journey”.

“Ensuring the business services function supports Maersk Supply Service’s global operations in the best way possible is crucial to the company’s success as it moves into new industries and segments. I look forward to contributing to this mission,” he went on to say.

Maersk Supply Service describes itself as a leading provider of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector worldwide. The company, which employs an international staff of approximately 1,100 offshore and 250 onshore people, is part of A.P. Møller – Maersk A/S, which employs roughly 70,000 people across operations in 130 countries.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com