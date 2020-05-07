Maersk Supply Service Cuts Onshore Jobs
Maersk Supply Service has revealed that it will reduce its onshore organization.
The company said it will cut its onshore costs by 30 percent “in response to the negative development in the oil and gas industry” and outlined that approximately 55 people will be affected globally. The majority of these are located in the company’s headquarters in Lyngby, Denmark, according to Maersk Supply Service.
The cuts are expected to concern all onshore functions of Maersk Supply Service and will take effect this month, the company confirmed.
“We realize that the announcement is very unsettling, and indeed undeserved, for our employees,” Steen S. Karstensen, the CEO of Maersk Supply Service, said in a company statement.
“However, as we expect a significantly reduced activity level in the oil and gas industry, it is a necessary step to ensure our organization reflects the current market reality and to safeguard the future of our company,” Karstensen added.
Maersk Supply Service describes itself as a leading provider of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector worldwide. The company – which has offices in Aberdeen, Accra, Luanda, Manila, Mexico City, Perth, Rio de Janeiro, St. John’s, and Singapore - employs an international staff of approximately 1,100 offshore and 250 onshore people, according to its website.
Maersk Supply Service is a part of A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, which is said to employ roughly 70,000 people across operations in 130 countries. In 1967, Maersk Supply Service entered the offshore market as the first Scandinavian shipping company and in 1974 the business was established as an independent unit within the A.P. Moller – Maersk group.
Karstensen has been CEO of Maersk Supply Service since 2016. He began his career in 1986 at Maersk Group - Line and Drilling and has held several positions within the Maersk Group over the last few decades.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
