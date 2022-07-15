Maersk Supply Service Bags Beacon Wind Job in the USA
Maersk Supply Service has continued its cooperation with an Equinor - BP joint venture with a new wind turbine installation contract in the United States. After securing the Empire Wind job, Maersk Supply Service has now been contracted to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm off the U.S. East Coast, expected to start in 2028.
In March 2022, Maersk Supply Service ordered a newbuild Wind Installation Vessel (WIV), the first project for which will be the installation of the U.S. wind park, Empire Wind.
“With this new agreement, we have secured a stable start for our new Wind Installation Vessel. We are very pleased that Equinor and bp have shown us the trust to extend the award and look forward to future collaboration,” said Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service Jonas Munch Agerskov.
Designed in-house and patented by Maersk Supply Service, the pioneering WIV design works in conjunction with a new feeder methodology, expected to be over 30 percent more efficient than conventional jack-up vessels. This is due both to the WIV’s unique feeder capabilities and to the fact that the WIV stays on location for the duration of the installation, while only the tugs and barges ferry to and from the coast. This enables the WIV to be deployed solely for the purpose of the turbine installation. The solution is also less weather dependent, enabling installation to continue all year round. These elements will all contribute to improving the efficiency of the operations and to bringing down the levelized costs of offshore wind.
Maersk Supply Service has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, who will construct and operate the feeder barges and tugs in the U.S., in compliance with the Jones Act. Kirby Offshore Wind will support the Beacon Wind contract further by adding a third barge to the installation spread.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Biden Set to Leave Saudi Arabia with No Oil Announcement
- Discoveries, Dry Holes and Drilling Permits in Norway
- Europe Becomes Top Market for USA Crude
- Standard Chartered Dubs Latest EIA Oil Release Ultra Bearish
- Saipem and NSH Form Joint Unit in Saudi Arabia
- Chevron Ready for Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season
- TGS Buys 10 Pct Share in NASH Renewables
- Russia Aims to Control Oil Pricing by Creating Own Benchmark
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- VIDEO: 6700 Ton Valhall Platform Torn Down with Explosives
- North America Adds 11 Rigs
- Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Germany Sees Russian Pipeline Part Released
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies