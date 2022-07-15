Maersk Supply Service Bags Beacon Wind Job in the USA

Maersk Supply Service has been contracted by an Equinor - BP joint venture to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm in the U.S.

Maersk Supply Service has continued its cooperation with an Equinor - BP joint venture with a new wind turbine installation contract in the United States. After securing the Empire Wind job, Maersk Supply Service has now been contracted to install wind turbines at the Beacon Wind farm off the U.S. East Coast, expected to start in 2028.

In March 2022, Maersk Supply Service ordered a newbuild Wind Installation Vessel (WIV), the first project for which will be the installation of the U.S. wind park, Empire Wind.

“With this new agreement, we have secured a stable start for our new Wind Installation Vessel. We are very pleased that Equinor and bp have shown us the trust to extend the award and look forward to future collaboration,” said Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service Jonas Munch Agerskov.

Designed in-house and patented by Maersk Supply Service, the pioneering WIV design works in conjunction with a new feeder methodology, expected to be over 30 percent more efficient than conventional jack-up vessels. This is due both to the WIV’s unique feeder capabilities and to the fact that the WIV stays on location for the duration of the installation, while only the tugs and barges ferry to and from the coast. This enables the WIV to be deployed solely for the purpose of the turbine installation. The solution is also less weather dependent, enabling installation to continue all year round. These elements will all contribute to improving the efficiency of the operations and to bringing down the levelized costs of offshore wind.

Maersk Supply Service has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of Kirby Corporation, who will construct and operate the feeder barges and tugs in the U.S., in compliance with the Jones Act. Kirby Offshore Wind will support the Beacon Wind contract further by adding a third barge to the installation spread.

