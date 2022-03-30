Maersk Supply Building Wind Vessel For US Market Work

Empire Offshore Wind has awarded a contract to Maersk Supply Service for the charter of its newbuild wind installation vessel.

Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, has awarded a contract to Maersk Supply Service for the charter of its newbuild wind installation vessel (WIV).

The vessel will be used for the installation of Vestas V236-15MW turbines on the U.S. windfarm projects Empire 1 and 2. Empire Wind is a flagship wind development project in the U.S. for New York State.

For the transport and logistics, Maersk Supply Service has partnered with Kirby Offshore Wind – one of the U.S.’s largest operators of offshore barges and towing vessels, who will provide the feeder barge spread in compliance with The Jones Act.

“Offshore wind continues to play an increasingly important role for Maersk Supply Service – both floating wind and bottom-fixed. With our legacy of complex project management and operations in harsh waters, Maersk Supply Service’s background and capabilities are well-matched to the offshore wind industry,” said Steen S. Karstensen, CEO of Maersk Supply Service.

The installation concept combines a new Wind Installation Vessel design with a patented load transfer system that will enable the safe transfer of cargo. The concept will utilize two newbuilt tugs and barges to transport wind turbine components out to the installation site, while the Wind Installation Vessel itself will remain on location to carry out successive installations.

The tugs and barges will be built and operated in the U.S. by Kirby Offshore Wind, in compliance with The Jones Act. The tugs and barges will further create employment opportunities for U.S. citizens – both during the vessel construction phase and the subsequent operations for Equinor and BP.

The wind installation vessel will be built in Singapore by SembCorp Marine, with the steel-cutting ceremony set for the fourth quarter of 2022. The jacking units, load transfer system, and the crane will be provided by NOV. Delivery of the vessel into U.S. waters is expected in 2025.

“The new feeder solution equips Maersk Supply Service with a methodology that ensures a radically more efficient installation, which will, in turn, enable developers to release their supply chains more quickly and lead to faster revenue generation from their windfarms. All of this will contribute to bringing down the levelized costs of offshore wind," said Jonas Munch Agerskov, CCO of Maersk Supply Service.

“The solution is also less weather dependent, allowing installation all year round. The feeder methodology has been designed in-house and patented by Maersk Supply Service and is a real credit to the innovation and hard work of the teams involved,” Agerskov added.

With A.P.Møller-Maersk’s leading position on green methanol, Maersk Supply Service and Kirby Offshore Wind are looking into making it possible for the new wind installation vessel, tugs, and barges to operate on climate-neutral fuels.

This is Maersk Supply Service’s first newbuild investment dedicated entirely to the offshore wind industry. With this, the company is making a significant breakthrough in transitioning to becoming a major contractor in offshore wind, an industry expected to grow substantially in the coming decades.

