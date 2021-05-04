Maersk, Shell Partner for GOM Workforce Training

Maersk Training has revealed that it has established a new partnership with the Shell Robert Training and Conference Center in Louisiana.

Maersk Training has revealed that it has established a new partnership with the Shell Robert Training and Conference Center in Louisiana.

The partnership will see the entities deliver enhanced training to the Gulf of Mexico offshore workforce, Maersk Training highlighted. The company noted that the agreement will combine the world-class infrastructure and training set-up at the Shell Robert Center with Maersk Training’s experienced instructors and course-design methodology.

“This facility takes us to a new level in what we can offer to the market,” Matthew Roberts, Maersk Training’s operations manager, said in a company statement.

“The Robert Center has a proud history, and we look forward to building on that tradition. Our ambition is to integrate our high-end simulators with basic safety and survival training to create a truly holistic and fully integrated learning experience for our customers from beginning to end. In collaborating with Shell, we look forward to learning and developing future opportunities together,” he added.

Tyler Hamm, Maersk Training’s business development manager, said, “our courses provide essential industry training while also focusing on the root causes of failures and common issues, such as communication”.

“Offshore workers will get the opportunity to practice difficult operations and conversations in a safe environment with zero impact on live operations. We are excited to bring our proven human factors and crew resource management methodology to the Shell Robert facility and the wider workforce,” he added.

Shell Robert Training and Development Manager, Carmen Berry, said, “this significant investment shows not only our level of concern for the safety and well-being of our Shell personnel and contractors, but also the entire Gulf of Mexico”.

“We look forward to our new partnership with Maersk Training and are very excited be delivering a new suite of courses as well as embracing new digital opportunities for development,” Berry added.

Prior to the agreement, the Shell Robert center was long associated with only Shell employees and contractors. The facility offers on-site lodging, allowing teams to quarantine while performing on-site training while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com