Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan.
Maersk Training and the Nagasaki Marine Industry Cluster Promotion Association (NaMICPA) announced the signing of a consultancy agreement, in which Maersk Training provides support to NaMICPA, establishing a brand-new state-of-the-art training center in Nagasaki, Japan.
According to the Danish training services provider, the preparations for the training center in Nagasaki are funded by The Nippon Foundation.
The collaboration is the next step in securing NaMICPA as the region’s leader in Basic Safety Training and Basic Technical Training programs certified by the Global Wind Organisation.
The aim is for the training center to be operational by August 2024 and deliver industry-relevant training supporting Japan’s ambitious targets for offshore wind. Japan aims to increase its capacity for renewable energy production, therefore reducing unsustainable carbon emissions.
As for NaMICPA, it is a non-profit organization set up in 2014 to promote the offshore renewable energy industry including offshore wind in Nagasaki. The Nagasaki Prefecture is an oceanic prefecture on the island of Kyushu, with a history of a marine trading hub.
NaMICPA has been involved in the cultivation of the supply chain in Nagasaki and Japan, offshore wind-related research and development, and human resource development for the offshore wind industry at the Nagasaki Ocean Academy.
