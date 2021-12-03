Maersk Rig To Drill High Pressure Well For OMV
Offshore rig owner Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with Austrian oil company OMV for one of its jack-up drilling rigs.
Maersk Drilling stated that OMV employed the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high-pressure, high-temperature exploration well offshore Norway.
According to the offshore driller, the rig will drill in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway.
The contract will start in mid-2022 and Maersk Drilling and OMV are in discussions to add additional services to the scope of the deal. It is worth noting that the contract includes a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well.
As the first of Maersk Drilling’s rigs to be upgraded to a hybrid, low-emission rig, Maersk Intrepid produced an initial data point showing fuel consumption and CO2 emission reductions of approximately 25 percent compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emission reductions of approximately 95 percent.
The contract with OMV also contains an emission reduction bonus scheme based on rewarding CO2 emission reductions in addition to operational performance bonuses.
“We’re delighted that OMV once again trusts us with the exploration of their prospects and look forward to building further on the close and extremely efficient collaboration we established during Maersk Integrator’s campaign for the customer earlier this year,” Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said.
Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades.
It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating for Equinor offshore Norway at a day rate of $369,000. The rig will complete work with the Norwegian major in January 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Supply Hike
- Ex-FIFA Ref Gets Aberdeen Uni ET Director Role
- Cenovus in $500MM+ Deal
- Shale Drillers to Lift USA Spending 19 Percent
- Odfjell Rig To Stay With Equinor For One Additional Well
- UK Well Success Rates Improve Regardless Of Covid Slowdown, Report Says
- Ex-ExxonMobil Leader Appointed Lundin Energy Norway MD
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges