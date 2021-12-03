Maersk Rig To Drill High Pressure Well For OMV

Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with Austrian oil company OMV for one of its jack-up drilling rigs.

Offshore rig owner Maersk Drilling has secured a one-well contract with Austrian oil company OMV for one of its jack-up drilling rigs.

Maersk Drilling stated that OMV employed the low-emission jack-up rig Maersk Intrepid to drill a high-pressure, high-temperature exploration well offshore Norway.

According to the offshore driller, the rig will drill in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway.

The contract will start in mid-2022 and Maersk Drilling and OMV are in discussions to add additional services to the scope of the deal. It is worth noting that the contract includes a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well.

As the first of Maersk Drilling’s rigs to be upgraded to a hybrid, low-emission rig, Maersk Intrepid produced an initial data point showing fuel consumption and CO2 emission reductions of approximately 25 percent compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emission reductions of approximately 95 percent.

The contract with OMV also contains an emission reduction bonus scheme based on rewarding CO2 emission reductions in addition to operational performance bonuses.

“We’re delighted that OMV once again trusts us with the exploration of their prospects and look forward to building further on the close and extremely efficient collaboration we established during Maersk Integrator’s campaign for the customer earlier this year,” Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said.

Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades.

It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating for Equinor offshore Norway at a day rate of $369,000. The rig will complete work with the Norwegian major in January 2022.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com