Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola

Offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling will be drilling a new world record well as part of a contract extension from TotalEnergies.

Angolan arm of French energy major TotalEnergies exercised an option for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager to drill the ultra-deepwater Ondjaba-1 exploration well in Angola’s Block 48.

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 54 days, which means that Maersk Voyager is now contracted until February 2022.

The work on Ondjaba-1 started in October 2021, after which the rig is scheduled to move to Namibia to drill the Venus well. It is worth reminding that another one-well option remains on the contract.

The Ondjaba-1 well will be drilled at a new world record water depth of 11,903 feet. The current world record is 11,155 feet set by Maersk Voyager’s sister drillship Maersk Venturer when it drilled the Raya-1 well for TotalEnergies offshore Uruguay in 2016.

“We’re thrilled to be able to confirm that we indeed will be drilling for a new world record. Ondjaba-1 was part of Maersk Voyager’s original contract in Angola, but the rig’s drilling program has undergone several changes due to the unprecedented circumstances the world has faced since early 2020,” Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said.

“With this contract option called, we’re now looking forward to proving that Maersk Drilling and the highly capable Voyager crew can once again break existing boundaries in close collaboration with TotalEnergies.”

Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2014. It has been operating offshore Africa for six years and started working for TotalEnergies in early 2020. The rig was suspended in the spring of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but restarted operations in August that year.

In October 2020, the drillship was awarded a three-well contract off Angola from TotalEnergies which meant the rig would be busy until the second quarter of 2021.

