Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
Offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling will be drilling a new world record well as part of a contract extension from TotalEnergies.
Angolan arm of French energy major TotalEnergies exercised an option for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager to drill the ultra-deepwater Ondjaba-1 exploration well in Angola’s Block 48.
The contract extension has an estimated duration of 54 days, which means that Maersk Voyager is now contracted until February 2022.
The work on Ondjaba-1 started in October 2021, after which the rig is scheduled to move to Namibia to drill the Venus well. It is worth reminding that another one-well option remains on the contract.
The Ondjaba-1 well will be drilled at a new world record water depth of 11,903 feet. The current world record is 11,155 feet set by Maersk Voyager’s sister drillship Maersk Venturer when it drilled the Raya-1 well for TotalEnergies offshore Uruguay in 2016.
“We’re thrilled to be able to confirm that we indeed will be drilling for a new world record. Ondjaba-1 was part of Maersk Voyager’s original contract in Angola, but the rig’s drilling program has undergone several changes due to the unprecedented circumstances the world has faced since early 2020,” Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said.
“With this contract option called, we’re now looking forward to proving that Maersk Drilling and the highly capable Voyager crew can once again break existing boundaries in close collaboration with TotalEnergies.”
Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2014. It has been operating offshore Africa for six years and started working for TotalEnergies in early 2020. The rig was suspended in the spring of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but restarted operations in August that year.
In October 2020, the drillship was awarded a three-well contract off Angola from TotalEnergies which meant the rig would be busy until the second quarter of 2021.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- OGA Unveils New Digitized System
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- California County Loses Bid to Reinstate Frac Ban
- RockRose Snaps Up 16 SSE's UK North Sea Assets
- Energy Sector Rally Continues
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Top Headlines: Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts and More
- Chevron Pledges Net-Zero Operational Emissions By 2050
- Oil Bull Continues Run with WTI Closing Above $80
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Longboat Energy Strikes Oil, Starts Drilling For More
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets