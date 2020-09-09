Maersk Rig Drilling New Martin Linge Wells

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) revealed Tuesday that the Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig recently began drilling operations at the Martin Linge field in the North Sea.

The report follows an Equinor review of wells drilled at the field before the firm took over operatorship from Total (NYSE: TOT) in 2018. According to Equinor, the analysis found that several of the wells lack necessary barriers and the new wells will ensure safe production.

“In four gas wells that were drilled at Martin Linge before 2018 well barrier deficiencies that are considered to make them inappropriate for safe production have been established,” Equinor noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Equinor added that Petoro carried out an independent well barrier assessment that support its conclusion from the analysis. Equinor owns a 70-percent interest in Martin Linge, with Petoro holding the remainder.

“The wells are considered safe as they are now, but we will keep them plugged an under continuous monitoring until we have reduced the pressure in the formation by producing from other wells,” remarked Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s acting executive vice president for technology projects and drilling.

The estimated costs of drilling up to three new wells totals approximately 2 billion Norwegian krone (US$218.7 million), Equinor stated. The company added the Martin Linge plant is designed for an oil-gas mixture and needs gas wells producing at a certain rate for start-up and production.

“Our number one priority is to ensure safe start-up of the field,” commented Tungesvik. “We will therefore plan to drill up to three new gas wells in addition to the two remaining wells from the plan for development and operation for the field to produce as originally planned.”

