Maersk Lands Contract for Dunlin Alpha Work

Project management and engineering will start this year, with offshore execution planned for 2022 or 2023.

Maersk Supply Service has been won a contract with Fairfield Betula Ltd. for the removal of the Dunlin Alpha platform’s subsea conductors and guide frames. Maersk will remove four 30” jacket-mounted drilling conductors and two associated conductor guide frames using an I-class vessel.

“With outstanding power management capabilities and dual cranes, combined with WROVs launched via moonpool, the Maersk Supply Service I-class vessels are a differentiator in maximizing uptime and weather operability,” the company said in a written statement.

“This is a technically challenging scope with large periods of time spent alongside a platform. It is gratifying to see our engineered technical solution selected by Fairfield, as the removal of older conductors that cannot be pulled through topsides remains a challenge throughout the North Sea,” Olivier Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions, said in a statement.

Maersk provides marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector worldwide with a large fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company provides towing and mooring installation, subsea construction, and light well intervention services, and supports other industries such as offshore wind, deep sea mineral recovery and ocean cleaning.

Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, Maersk employs an international staff of approximately 1100 offshore and 250 onshore people.

