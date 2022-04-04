Maersk Drillship Gets One-Year Gig With Shell

Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the Maersk Voyager drillship for work offshore multiple countries.

Offshore driller Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts with Shell for the provision of the 7th generation drillship Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore multiple countries.

Maersk Drilling said that the contracts would begin in April 2022, with a total firm duration of one year. The total contract value is approximately $107.5 million, including a mobilization fee.

The figure does exclude integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses. The contracts include an additional one-year option.

To support a strong operational performance in the campaigns, Maersk Drilling and Shell have agreed to implement the RigFlow solution delivered by Maersk Drilling subsidiary Horizon56.

RigFlow standardized and digitalizes the core workflows involved in well construction, including real-time exchange of information between onshore planning units, the offshore drilling teams, and the service companies supporting the operations.

“We’re excited to announce that we will be continuing the excellent collaboration that has now led to seven commitments for our rigs from Shell-affiliated operators in less than two years. This agreement will allow Maersk Voyager to showcase our ability to move swiftly and efficiently between jurisdictions and in this way support Shell with the efficiency gained from being able to plan in the longer term across several different operations,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

“The highly capable Voyager crew recently drilled at a new world record water depth offshore Angola, and they’re ready to execute this multi-country campaign at the same high level of operational excellence,” Kelstrup added.

Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship delivered in 2014. Maersk Drilling said in its fleet status report that the drillship has previously been under contract with TotalEnergies in Angola and Namibia from January 2021 until March 2022.

Also, this is the drillship that TotalEnergies used to make a significant discovery of light oil with associated gas on the Venus prospect in February 2022. The Venus prospect is in block 2913B in the Orange Basin off Namibia.

In other Shell and drilling rig-related news, the supermajor mobilized the Transocean drilling rig Deepwater Thalassa to Colombia for an offshore campaign that will see the drillship work on the drilling of the Gorgon-2 appraisal well.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com