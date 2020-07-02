Maersk Drilling Wins Suriname Contract from Petronas
Maersk Drilling reported earlier this week that it has won a one-well exploration contract offshore Suriname from Petronas Suriname Exploration & Production B.V.
The estimated 75-day contract for the Maersk Developer semi-submersible is slated to commence in the third or fourth quarter of this year in Block 52 offshore Suriname, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement. The drilling contractor added the firm contract’s value is approximately US$20.4 million and includes integrated drilling services, mobilization and demobilization fees. Moreover, the firm stated the contract includes a one-well option.
“It is great to work for Petronas again with a quick reactivation of Maersk Developer for this campaign in the exciting Suriname-Guyana basin,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer. “This will showcase our ability to smoothly and efficiently establish operations in new jurisdictions, as Maersk Developer will become the first of our rigs to operate offshore Suriname.”
Currently warm-stacked in Aruba, the Maersk Development is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-sub that can operate in up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of water, Maersk Drilling stated. The firm added the rig most recently operated offshore Trinidad and Tobago.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- Exxon and Chevron Face Investor Pressure for Oil Demand Outlook
- Oil Executives Detained in Tanzania
- Citigroup Declares Oil Products Demand Turning Point
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Offshore Norway Project to Use Pioneering Tech
- Energy CEOs Drop Climate Change Talk to Stress Survival
- Oil Prices Rise Amid Drop in US Inventories
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- US Rig Count Drops Again
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- CNOOC Makes Significant New Discovery
- ConocoPhillips to Ramp Up Oil Production
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent