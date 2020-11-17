Maersk Drilling Secures Contract Extension
Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Sunday that it has won a one-well contract extension for the Maersk Viking drillship from Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn. Bhd. (BSP).
The extended work scope doubles the estimated duration of the Maersk Viking’s previously announced deepwater exploration campaign in Brunei Darussalam, according to Maersk Drilling. Last week, Rigzone reported that BSP had contracted the drillship for an estimated 35 days – starting in March 2021 – to drill one exploration well.
“The contract extension has an estimated duration of 35 days, with work expected to commence in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope,” the drilling contractor stated Sunday.
Maersk Drilling pointed out the contract extension is worth approximately US$7.1 million, which augments the US$9 million firm contract value reported last week.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
