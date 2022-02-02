Maersk Drilling Scores More Drillship Work Off Malaysia

Offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has secured contract extensions for a drillship working offshore Malaysia.

A Shell subsidiary – Sarawak Shell Berhad/Sabah Shell Petroleum Corporation (SSB/SSPC) – executed two options on the previously announced contract that will employ the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia.

The contract was expected to start in December 2021. It is estimated to last 150 days and has a value of around $34 million, including a mobilization fee.

Maersk said that the first option will be novated to TotalEnergies’ Malaysian arm for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Tepat project, while the second option will be novated to Petronas Carigali for the drilling of one deepwater well at the Layang-Layang project. Both projects are located off the coast of Sabah.

The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to begin in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s prior work scope with SSB/SSPC.

The total contract value of the extensions is $32 million, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling. Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia.

“We’re delighted to confirm these contract extensions for Maersk Viking to continue operating in Malaysia and to be able to support three different operators in a coordinated schedule which will drive efficiency and reduce waste for everyone involved. This will allow the rig’s high-performance crew to build further regional expertise as they continue to deliver safe and efficient wells for the customers involved,” said COO of Maersk Drilling, Morten Kelstrup.

Maersk Viking is a 7th generation high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2013. Maersk Drilling added that it was currently mobilizing for the contract in Malaysia after completing a drilling campaign offshore Gabon in end-2021.

According to the company’s latest fleet status report, the drillship was hired by Petronas for the Gabon contract which was supposed to start in October 2021 and end during December 2021. The agreed dayrate for the rig was supposed to be $245,000, excluding the mobilization fee.

An interesting thing to note regarding the Tepat project is an inclusion of a well on the field in WoodMackenzie’s list of wells to watch in 2022.

Namely, aside from TotalEnergies’ Tepat North-1, WoodMac’s big wells to watch include Harbour Energy’s Timpan-1 and Repsol’s Rencong-1 off Northern Sumatra, Eni’s drilling in Vietnam’s Song Hong basin, Western Gas’ Sasanof-1 off Australia’s, and Santos drilling for oil in the nearby Canning basin.

As for Layang – which will be the location for the rig’s work under the second option – the field was discovered in 1991 and natural gas production began there in 2017. The operator is JX Nippon and its partner is Petronas Carigali. The field, located in Block SK10 offshore Sarawak, began oil production via the FPSO Helang in December 2019.

