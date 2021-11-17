Maersk Drilling Rig Set To Work For ONE-Dyas
Offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has won a jack-up rig contract with ONE-Dyas for the drilling of the IJssel and Clover exploration wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.
Maersk Drilling said that the contract was awarded to the Maersk Resolute jack-up rig. The work under the deal will start in December 2021, with a firm duration of 84 days.
The contract value is around $6.9 million, excluding an agreed fee for the potential use of the rig’s SCR system. The contract includes two additional one-well options.
Maersk Resolute is equipped with a high-efficiency Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system that uses ammonia injection to convert NOx into harmless water and oxygen, thereby reducing NOx emissions by up to 98 percent.
“As part of the global transition to net-zero, the E&P sector has an important role and significant contributions to make. At ONE-Dyas, we have great ambitions in terms of reducing emissions and our impact on the environment,” Peter Nieuwenhuijze, COO of ONE-Dyas, said.
“We look to work with like-minded partners and are therefore pleased to have awarded the contract for the upcoming drilling campaign to Maersk Drilling, who are also committed to reducing their environmental footprint and working more sustainably,” he added.
Maersk Resolute is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig that was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating offshore the Netherlands.
Before the award of this deal, the rig worked for Petrogas in the Dutch North Sea since April. After the work with Petrogas, the Maersk Resolute started a two-well contract for Dana Petroleum, also offshore the Netherlands.
“We’re excited to join our first-ever collaboration with ONE-Dyas and look forward to establishing a strong relationship. Maersk Resolute and its capable crew is the perfect choice for this campaign with the rig’s recent experience from Dutch waters and its increased capacity for providing environmental protection during operations, which is a high priority in the Netherlands. We fully support this as part of our overall ambition of delivering responsible drilling,” Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, stated.
Maersk Drilling was in the headlines since last week due to it entering into a definitive agreement to merge with Noble Corporation. This merger, if it goes through, will result in a combined company with a fleet of 20 floaters and 19 jack-up rigs.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
