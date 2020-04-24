Maersk Drilling Loses Contracts
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Shell and Aker BP Cancel Maersk Drilling Contracts
Maersk Drilling received notice of early termination of two drilling contracts, one with a Shell subsidiary and another with Aker BP. The company said it expects to receive compensation in the form of early termination fees for both contracts.
Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
Schlumberger saw its first-quarter revenue sink 9% sequentially and 5% year-on-year as the pandemic ravaged oil industry activity, and a battle for market share between the world’s largest oil producers took place, during the period.
Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
Bloomberg reported that a historic crash in crude prices is driving U.S. shale into full-on retreat. Some 1.75 million barrels a day is at immediate risk of shutting down, according to IHS Markit, Bloomberg highlighted.
Offshore Drilling Starts for Qatar Mega-Project
Qatar Petroleum has begun the offshore development drilling campaign for its North Field East Project. The North Field is considered the largest single non-associated gas field in the world.
ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
ConocoPhillips is going to voluntarily curtail its output by 225,000 gross barrels of oil per day in Canada and the Lower 48 United States in response to the latest oil market downturn. The company will also dramatically reduce its 2020 cash uses.
Here’s What’s Coming
Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…
- Historic Oil Market Event Highlights US Refinery Rejection
- Borr Adds Newbuild Jack-up to Fleet
- Eagle LNG Advances Plans for Regional Export Terminal
- The Next Normal for Oil and Gas Is Unfolding
- Arctic LNG 2 Contracts Go to CCC
- McDermott's Cameron LNG Begins Final Stage of Train 3
- Floatel Delays Charter With Ineos FPS
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Fracking Set for Biggest Ever Monthly Drop
- Historic Oil Market Event Highlights US Refinery Rejection
- Trump Plans to Help Oilpatch Despite Democrats' Opposition
- Maersk Drilling Loses Contracts
- McDermott's Cameron LNG Begins Final Stage of Train 3
- The Next Normal for Oil and Gas Is Unfolding
- Eagle LNG Advances Plans for Regional Export Terminal
- Whiting's Bankruptcy Cuts $2.3B of Debt
- Borr Adds Newbuild Jack-up to Fleet
- Arctic LNG 2 Contracts Go to CCC
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
- Explaining Negative Oil Prices
- Gas Could Be Bright Spot in Petroleum Complex
- Empire Petroleum Snags Eagle Ford Assets
- Trump Says He Will Add to Oil Reserve
- Oil Lenders Might Hit the Brakes on Bankruptcies
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs